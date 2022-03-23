Rev up the interest
Grant every interview request. Speak at every local function. Stand on the Quad and meet every possible UI student. Folks in C-U love their Illini and will get behind a winning program. But generating goodwill well before the season tips off in November is a must and recapturing interest along the way — the Illini only averaged 1,236 fans at 15,544-seat State Farm Center this past season — is another must.
Get familiar with Illinois recruits
The Illini only had one player last season — Eva Rubin from Homewood-Flossmoor — who played high school basketball in Illinois. That has to change. The last 10 players who have won The News-Gazette All-State girls’ basketball Player of the Year have all taken their talents outside the state to other Division I programs, with Adrienne GodBold (Chicago Marshall, 2009) the last one to suit up at Illinois.
Build and sustain an identity
It was defense during Green’s time at Dayton. The Flyers beat DePaul 88-57 last Wednesday in an NCAA tournament First Four game, keeping the Blue Demons 30 points below their nation-leading 87.3 points per game this season. Four of the top-10 offenses this season resided in the Big Ten, so the challenge will rest with Green to bring those strong defensive principles with her to Champaign.
Compete in the Big Ten
Since Maryland and Rutgers made the conference a 14-team league before the 2014-15 season, Illinois has never finished better than 10th in the standings. Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan are all in the Sweet 16 this week. So it’ll be an uphill climb. But avoiding playing on the first day of the Big Ten tournament — something the Illini have done seven of the last eight seasons — would be nice.