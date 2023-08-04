Four-down territory
Four items to know about the Centennial football team — The News-Gazette’s No. 3 team in our preseason Top 10 poll — before the 2023 season kicks off:
2023 schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Urbana 2 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Decatur Eisenhower 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Normal West 7 p.m.
2022 recap
A resurgence for the program, with Centennial winning its first seven games. But a 15-14 loss at Collinsville in Week 8 cost the Chargers their undefeated start and a 7-0 home loss against Normal West in Week 9 cost Centennial a Big 12 title outright. The season ended with a 53-13 loss at Crete-Monee in a Class 6A first-round playoff game, but coach Kyle Jackson has the program back on the rise.
Chargers’ postseason history
Centennial has made 18 playoff appearances since first qualifying in 1984. And if these Chargers can make it back for the third straight season this fall, it’ll mark the most successful span for the program since Centennial advanced to the postseason in six straight seasons from 2001-06. The Chargers have only played in three state quarterfinal games and none since 2006. Maybe this group changes the narrative.
Three Chargers to watch
➜ 1. Kellen Davis. Starting quarterback threw for 1,031 yards and rushed for 344 yards as a sophomore. Expect those numbers to increase this fall.
➜ 2. Jack Barnhart. Reinging N-G First Team All-Area defensive lineman is a distruptive force at the line of scrimmage.
➜ 3. Kodiac Pruitt. Could emerge as Centennial’s top running back, while also contributing significantly at linebacker.