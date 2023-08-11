Four-down territory
Four items to know about the Mahomet-Seymour football team — The News-Gazette’s No. 2 team in our preseason Top 10 poll — before the 2023 season kicks off:
2023 schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Morton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Highland 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Quincy Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Effingham 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Mattoon 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Quincy 7 p.m.
2022 recap
A second straight undefeated regular season, an Apollo Conference championship and an 11-0 start transpired for the Bulldogs. Yet the season ended, again, in the Class 5A state quarterfinals with a 35-14 loss at Morris. Still, M-S coach Jon Adkins has helped revitalize the tradition-rich program with a high-octane offense and an opportunistic defense that brings fans out in droves to Frank Dutton Field.
Bulldogs’ postseason history
M-S is still the only Champaign County school to win a football state title, with the Bulldogs doing so in 1977 in Class 2A. Since that team beat Stockton in the state championship game, M-S has made 28 playoff appearances. The Bulldogs have won six playoff games in the last decade, but are trying to break past the state quarterfinals for the first time since the 2005 team reached the 4A state semifinals.
Three Bulldogs to watch
➜ 1. Luke Dyer. With Wyatt Bohm now at Iowa State, the Bulldogs’ offense will rely on junior quarterback to emerge in his first season as the starter.
➜ 2. Luke Johnson. Injuries have marred the running back’s last two seasons, but when healthy, senior is a stud.
➜ 3. Jack Gallier. Defensive tackle entering his fourth season as a starter, almost unheard of at a program like M-S.