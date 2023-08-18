Four-down territory
Four items to know about the Unity football team — The News-Gazette’s No. 1 team in our preseason Top 10 poll — before the 2023 season kicks off for the Rockets on Aug. 25:
2023 schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Monticello 7 p.m.
2022 recap
A season-opening loss at Prairie Central didn’t deter the Rockets. Far from it. Coach Scott Hamilton’s tradition-rich program rattled off 11 straight wins, made up for its only regular-season loss by winning at Prairie Central in the Class 3A state quarterfinals and advanced to the 3A state semifinals. The season ended there, though, with a 12-7 loss at Williamsville, but another double-digit win total happened.
ROCKETS’ postseason history
It’s filled with big wins and six trips to state title games, albeit all resulting in runner-up finishes. The Rockets have made the playoffs in 27 of Hamilton’s 29 seasons, only missing out in 2018 with a 4-5 record and then in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s it. Every other fall since 1994 has seen Unity play at least one playoff game, with the Rockets reaching the state semifinals in 12 different seasons.
Three ROCKETS to watch
➜ 1. Brock Suding. A hard-hitting linebacker a year ago, Suding returns for his senior season poised to help lead one of the area’s top defenses.
➜ 2. Garrett Richardson. Junior running back has breakaway speed. He’s now the guy with Matt Brown graduated.
➜ 3. Eric Miebach. Versatile athlete, the senior wide receiver/safety might be one of the only Rockets to start both ways.