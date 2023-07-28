Four-down territory
Four items to know about the Tuscola football team — The News-Gazette’s No. 4 team in our preseason Top 10 poll — before the season kicks off.
2023 schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. St. Bede* 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Carlyle 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Farmington 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Warrensburg-Latham 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Oblong/P-H 7 p.m.
*At Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington
2022 recap
A bounceback fall happened for a tradition-rich program that is accustomed to success underneath the Friday night lights. Tuscola went 9-3 and finished third in the eight-team Central Illinois Conference. Led by dual-threat quarterback Jordan Quinn, the Warriors won three games by a combined eight points, a key reason why they reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
POSTSEASON HISTORY
The Warriors are used to playing deep into November. And contending for state titles. Last year’s team was the 17th to reach the state quarterfinals, as Tuscola has made the playoffs 31 times. The higlights? Class 1A state championships in 2006 and 2009. The Douglas County school has also placed second in state in four different seasons: 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2017.
THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH
➜ 1. Jordan Quinn. Tuscola has produced some prolific quarterbacks in the past. Could this senior fit the bill? Absolutely.
➜ 2. Austin Cummings. A menace on defense in the secondary, his versatility on offense could provide spark for Warriors.
➜ 3. Dylan Graves. Came on strong towards the end of last season as a freshman running back. Poised for an even bigger role.