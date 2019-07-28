Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with former Illini wide receiver Brandon Lloyd, who is second on the school’s career yards list and topped 1,000 in back-to-back seasons. After a long NFL career, the proud Illinois graduate is living in Denver and working in medical device sales. Lloyd was saddened to hear about the death of his receivers coach at Illinois Robert Jackson, who passed away last Sunday at age 68:
What was Robert Jackson like as coach?
He was about discipline. He used his wits and his humor in order to teach that discipline. That was the biggest takeaway from Coach Jackson and his teaching style.
He seemed to have a positive impact on all of the receivers.
We were so aggressive and competitive as players in the room with one another. He neutralized that when he was correcting us and needed to discipline us in front of everybody. He would use humor to soften the blow and ease all that tension.
Illinois had a strong group of receivers: yourself, Greg Lewis, Aaron Moorehead and Walter Young all played in the NFL. How much did Coach Jackson help?
He stressed the importance of understanding the playbook. He would drill us. It was like “Family Feud.” He would pit us against each other. It made us rise to a higher level because of that. It became second nature to me to pay attention to coverages. That was because of Coach Jackson.
He seemed to fit well with the group.
We were undersized, out of position. Walt was a quarterback. G-Lew was too small, was a walk-on. I was too scrawny. Aaron Moorehead was a walk-on. We didn’t belong. It took a disciplinarian like Coach Jackson to make us feel like we belonged.
You competed against his sons, Bobby and Marc, who were Illinois defensive backs.
He had an appreciation for the family connection. He treated us like extended family. His boys never got jealous or intimidated by the way Coach Jackson loved on us.