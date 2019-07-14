Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen chatted with former Illini tight end Tyler White. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native played from 2013-16 after signing with Tim Beckman. A part-time starter, White caught three touchdown passes during his Illinois career. He earned a degree from Illinois in technical systems management, then went to work as director of business development and membership at Urbana Country Club. He is also currently working on his MBA.
It’s only been a few years, but what do you miss about playing football?
I miss being in the locker room every day with my teammates. I miss rooming with Wes Lunt. The camaraderie of practice and being in the tight end room with the boys that’s not something you get in the real world. I’d go back to have all that again. I enjoy going to the games every Saturday. There’s still quite a bit of my former teammates that come back each weekend. I still get to see them. I still get to spend time with them and root on the Illini.
Does playing football help you in the real world?
Yes, in almost aspect of business, you’re working with somebody else, you’re building relationships, you’re taking direction. You’re trying to build the team as a whole. Being able to work with others is huge. Being able to work together and be on the same page is all really important. Being able to follow the team leader is crucial.
Do you see the program making improvement?
Absolutely. I think it’s really important for everybody — the community and the team — to buy into the culture and the coaching staff. It was hard to change coaches three different times while I was playing. Once you establish your coaching staff, the longer you can stay with them, the better. I think Lovie Smith is taking the team in the right direction. Having Coach Smith in here and established now is really important. The teammates I know that are still on the team, they all love him and they’re bought in. That’s what you need. I think they’re in a good place now with Coach Smith. Now that he’s going into year four that’s a turning point for any team.
Could you play for Rod Smith?
I would have loved to have played in this offense. I know the tight ends love it now and they’re excited for this upcoming season.
How are things going at Urbana Country Club?
We’ve doubled membership size there and we’re in the process of building a new facility to include eight guest rooms, a fitness center, a five-start spa and golf simulators. That’s super exciting. Meeting all those influential community members has been a great blessing. I can’t complain where I’m at now.
I was working at the golf shop during the last semester of school. They offered me an opportunity to come on board. Getting an opportunity to work for Shahid Khan, who owns the club, was really hard to pass up. I accepted that and haven’t looked back once. I’ve loved every second of it.