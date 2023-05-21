FORSYTH — Pick a plaudit and the Unity softball team achieved it on Saturday.
Win a fourth consecutive Class 2A regional championship? Shut out host Maroa-Forsyth? Advance to a sectional semifinal game on the Rockets’ home turf this upcoming Tuesday night? Establish a single-season record for wins?
Check, check, check and check.
Top-seeded Unity defeated fifth-seeded Maroa-Forsyth 6-0 in a regional title game at Forsyth Park highlighted by a superb pitching performance by sophomore Lindy Bates to go along with clutch hitting from junior Ruby Tarr and sophomore Sophia Beckett.
“We go into every game with the idea of just shutting the other team down early and hopefully winning innings after that,” Unity coach Aimee Davis said. “It hurt Maroa a little bit for us to come out and score three runs right away. We flowed throughout the game.”
Unity (28-6) took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and maintained that advantage until the bottom of the sixth. Beckett produced the big hit in that eventual three-run inning with a two-home run and finished 2 for 4 in the game.
“She’s been a really consistent hitter for us all season,” Davis said. “For her to get some really big hits and timely hits right now is really important.”
Tarr, a three-year starter for the Rockets who has only known postseason success in her high school career, went 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
“Ruby is just a ballplayer,” Davis said. “I’m just thankful she’s on our team.”
Sophomores Lindy Bates went 3 for 4 with two runs scored in the batter’s box and threw a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle to propel the Rockets to a 6 p.m. sectional semifinal game against Marshall (24-6) in Tolono.
“The last few weeks she has really started to hit her spots,” Davis said. “Her pitches are really moving, and just her knowledge of the game and how to throw a pitch depending on the count is invaluable.”
So, too, is the fact that even with back-to-back appearances in the 2A state tournament, this group of Rockets has now set the single-season wins record.
“This team wanted to do something big,” Davis said, “and to add this to everything else was pretty sweet.”
In Class 1A
Panthers top Warriors. Second-seeded Le Roy used a strong fourth inning to take the lead against fifth-seeded Tuscola and held on for a 6-2 win on Saturday in the Meridian Regional championship game in Macon.
Lilly Long went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI while throwing a complete game for the Panthers (29-6), who move on to play Villa Grove (21-10-1) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game at Ervin Park. Long struck out nine and scattered seven hits. Emily Mennega and Morgan Fleming each had two hits for Le Roy, which went ahead 4-2 in the fourth.
Emily Czerwonka drove in both runs for Tuscola (21-12) with a third-inning single, while Ella Boyer finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and a walk for the Warriors.