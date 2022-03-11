Three games in three days is all that stands between the Illini and another Big Ten tournament title. Beat writer Scott Richey sizes up how Brad Underwood’s team can accomplish that historic feat:
Feed the big manAnd not just steak and shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo Steak House. Illinois proved throughout the season it’s not just a one-man show at the offensive end, but Kofi Cockburn’s presence in the paint has gone a long way in making his teammates more successful. The All-Big Ten First Team center should remain a focal point. Playing inside-out got the Illini here, so there’s no need to go away from it.
Aggressive mindsetIllinois coach Brad Underwood said the Trent Frazier he wants every game is the Frazier who thinks he can go drop 30 points with ease. While Frazier scored just two points in the Illini’s regular-season finale win against Iowa, he had hit double figures in his five previous games. That included clutch late three-pointers to beat Michigan and Michigan State on the road. That’s the Frazier the Illini need in Indianapolis.
The right balanceAndre Curbelo’s teammates consider him “back.” It’s been an arduous few months for the Illinois sophomore point guard, as he dealt with concussion issues and then a slow return to full form. Being “back” for Curbelo, though, is its usual mixed blessing. Odds are there will be as many “wow” as “oh no” plays. That’s the give and take with his approach to the game, but the good needs to outweigh the bad.
Freshman focusThree games in three days often creates a scenario for an unexpected surprise performance. All three of Illinois’ freshmen have provided that at some point this season. One of them could be called upon to do it again in Indianapolis. RJ Melendez seemed to be peaking before being sidelined by appendicitis and emergency surgery. Gainbridge Fieldhouse might be the site of another breakout for the 6-foot-7 guard.