Listen to this article

Class 3A Mahomet- Seymour Regional

This one starts with a rivalry rematch between Champaign Central and Urbana in the quarterfinals and could conclude with another rivalry bout between Lincoln and host Mahomet-Seymour for the title. An up-and-down Danville team also provides intrigue.

Likas’ projected regional champion: Lincoln.

Class 2A Gibson City- Melvin-Sibley Regional

Monticello is the on-paper favorite to win this tournament, but Prairie Central is the cause of one of the Sages’ three losses. Iroquois West is a 20-win program with plenty of fight, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda could fill the plucky underdog role out of the quarterfinals.

Likas’ projected regional champion: Monticello.

Class 2A Unity Regional

Another loaded regional field here. St. Joseph-Ogden, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood all have reached 20 wins, and Unity is knocking on the door. The Rockets also have defeated SJ-O and BHRA during the regular season.

Likas’ projected regional champion: BHRA.

Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional

This field could set a record for most points scored by a regional grouping in IHSA 1A history. Host STM, Decatur Lutheran, Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian and Uni High all are capable of going on scoring binges. Should be fun.

Likas’ projected regional champion: St. Thomas More.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos