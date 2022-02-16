Class 3A Mahomet- Seymour Regional
This one starts with a rivalry rematch between Champaign Central and Urbana in the quarterfinals and could conclude with another rivalry bout between Lincoln and host Mahomet-Seymour for the title. An up-and-down Danville team also provides intrigue.
Likas’ projected regional champion: Lincoln.
Class 2A Gibson City- Melvin-Sibley Regional
Monticello is the on-paper favorite to win this tournament, but Prairie Central is the cause of one of the Sages’ three losses. Iroquois West is a 20-win program with plenty of fight, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda could fill the plucky underdog role out of the quarterfinals.
Likas’ projected regional champion: Monticello.
Class 2A Unity Regional
Another loaded regional field here. St. Joseph-Ogden, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood all have reached 20 wins, and Unity is knocking on the door. The Rockets also have defeated SJ-O and BHRA during the regular season.
Likas’ projected regional champion: BHRA.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
This field could set a record for most points scored by a regional grouping in IHSA 1A history. Host STM, Decatur Lutheran, Salt Fork, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Judah Christian and Uni High all are capable of going on scoring binges. Should be fun.
Likas’ projected regional champion: St. Thomas More.