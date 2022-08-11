Oakwood Scramble (boys)
Thursday
Plenty of small-school programs receive the chance to start their seasons in a highly competitive environment at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Participating schools include Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Judah Christian, Milford, Oakwood, St. Thomas More, Salt Fork, Schlarman, Watseka and Westville. Bigger school Urbana will also play.
Tiger Kick-Off Classic (boys)
Monday
Urbana Country Club doesn’t host a ton of high school golf, and this quality course offers good experience come postseason time. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Central, Clinton, Danville, Judah Christian, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Oakwood, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana will be there.
Brookhill Shootout (girls)
Aug. 26
There aren’t nearly that many girls’ tournaments locally. This should be a good one, though, bringing together a good mix of talent for the season’s only scheduled event at Rantoul’s Brookhill Golf Course. Centennial, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Rantoul/PBL and St. Thomas More are the planned participants.
Viking Invitational (boys)
Sept. 2
Opposite of Urbana Country Club, there will be plenty of high school golf at Danville’s Turtle Run Golf Club in the late summer and early fall. Quite a few of those events are duals, triangulars or quadrangulars, though. Host Danville will be joined by BHRA, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakwood, Prairie Central, Rantoul/PBL, SJ-O, Schlarman and Urbana.