Even after the IHSA individual state wrestling meet concluded this past Saturday night inside State Farm Center in Champaign, that didn’t mean the season was finished for some local programs. Dual-team sectionals matches will be held across Illinois tonight before the dual-team state meet commences Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Here’s a look at the four area teams vying for state spots, courtesy preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS:
CLASS 2A
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs
Tuesday’s matchup: vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m., at Lincoln
Regional-winning lineup: Caden Hatton (Fr., 106); Payton Ragona (Jr., 113); Adam Pillischafske (Jr., 120); Noah Schnepper (Sr., 126); Braeden Heinold (Soph., 132); Logan Petro (Soph., 138); Chance Decker (Sr., 145); Gage Granadino (Jr., 152); Brennan Houser (Fr., 160); Peyton Myers (Jr., 170); Colton Crowley (Fr., 182); Mateo Casillas (Fr., 195); Daniel Renshaw (Jr., 220); Seth Buchanan (Sr., 285).
Individual state results: Granadino went 1-2, but did not place at 152; Renshaw went 4-2 and took fifth at 220; Buchanan went 2-2, but did not place at 285.
From M-S coach Rob Ledin: “We feel good about (facing Lincoln). We beat them before. We just have to make sure we do our job and win our matches that we should win.”
CLASS 1A
Unity Rockets
Tuesday’s matchup: vs. Vandalia, 6 p.m., at Shelbyville
Regional-winning lineup: Tavius Hosley (Soph., 113); Braxton Manuel (Soph., 120); Ben Gavel (Jr., 126); Shane Ogden (Soph., 132); Peyton Holt (Jr., 138); Nick Nosler (Fr., 145); Tyler Cousins (Jr., 152); Pate Eastin (Jr., 160); Connor Eastin (Sr., 170); Micah Downs (Sr., 182); Cade Scott (Sr., 195); Grant Albaugh (Soph., 220); Logan Wilson (Sr., 285).
Individual state results: Hosley went 3-1 and took second at 113; Gavel went 5-1 and took third at 126; Holt went 0-2 and did not place at 138; Pate Eastin went 4-1 and took third at 160; Connor Eastin went 1-2 and did not place at 170; Downs went 4-1 and took third at 182; Scott went 3-2 and took fourth at 195; Albaugh went 0-2 and did not place at 220; Wilson went 4-2 and took fifth at 285.
From Unity coach Logan Patton: “We have this sign in our room — the last time Unity team placed was 1989, and I was born in ’89. We see these old-school accomplishments, and we want to just blow through that.”
LeRoy/Tri-Valley Panthers
Tuesday’s matchup: vs. Tremont, 6 p.m., at LeRoy
Regional-winning lineup: Josh Sexton (Jr., 106); Jack Green (Fr., 113); Ethan Matlock (Jr., 120); Colin Craner (Fr., 126); Ethan Conaty (Fr., 132); Owen Gulley (Jr., 138); Noah Streenz (Soph., 145); Tyson Brent (Fr., 152); Ty Baxter (Jr., 160); Grant Sant Amour (Jr., 170); Trevor Hahn (Fr., 182); Darek Wiggins (Jr., 195); Andrew Moore (Soph., 220); August Osborne (Fr., 285).
Individual state results: Matlock went 1-2 and did not place at 120; Gulley went 3-2 and took fourth at 138; Baxter went 3-2 and took fourth at 160; Sant Amour went 1-2 and did not place at 170.
From LeRoy/Tri-Valley coach Brady Sant Amour: “We lost to them a couple weeks ago at our conference duals. Since then, Darek Wiggins, our 195-pounder, pinned the guy he lost a decision to. We’re thinking we can turn a couple of those matches, get that win and move on.”
Prairie Central Hawks
Tuesday’s matchup: vs. Mercer County, 6 p.m., at LeRoy
Regional-winning lineup: Braiden Travis (Jr., 106); Abby Bergstralh (Jr., 113); McKonnen Steidinger (Fr., 120); Nick Fever (Jr., 126); Christian Fever (Sr., 132); Jesse Karnes (Jr., 138); Corbin Moser (Sr., 145); Owen Steidinger (Fr., 152); Caden Young (Jr., 160); Logan Deacetis (Jr., 170); Connor Casner (Jr., 182); Brandon Hoselton (Jr., 195); Josh Woodrey (Jr., 220).
Individual state results: Moser went 3-3 and took sixth at 145; Deacetis went 4-0 and took first at 170; Hoselton went 3-1 and took second at 195; Woodrey went 2-3 and took sixth at 220.
From Prairie Central coach Tyler Webster: “(Individual state) carries momentum. Those guys come home on a high, and it carries over to the other guys in the room.”