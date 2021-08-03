POSITION CHANGE, PART I
Verdis Brown‘s first three seasons at Illinois have been spent on the offensive line. But the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Chicago native, who started eight games at right guard in 2020, found himself among defensive linemen on Monday. “Got great short-area quickness. Very powerful. I know out of high school they said he was kind of recruited both ways,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “I just went to him about two weeks before summer camp was done. I said, ‘This is kind of what I’m thinking. What do you think?’ ... He quickly gravitated toward it. I thought (Monday) actually went pretty good. I know that the D-line room took him in with open arms, and I know (defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) was excited to get him.”
POSITION CHANGE, PART IIThis one isn’t quite as big as a starting offensive lineman shifting to the defensive line, but Shammond Cooper was participating in Monday’s action with the outside linebackers corps. The Trinity Catholic (Mo.) product spent his first two Illini season as an inside linebacker, playing in seven games during that time. Now the 6-2, 200-pound Cooper can rush opposing quarterbacks in addition to helping out in pass coverage. “I was just watching the limited amount of times I could view him during the summer and talking with (Illinois strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) about where his strength numbers were,” Bielema said. “We’re kind of thin at the outside linebacker spot. Let’s see where you can go.”
HYPING THE NEW GUYDonny Navarro is a veteran in Illinois’ receivers room, preparing for his fourth year with the team — and his third as an active player — since transferring from Valparaiso in 2018. That’s especially true considering the offseason departures of Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney, not to mention a recent influx of transfers and incumbent Illini who changed positions. Someone who falls in the latter camp is Isaiah Williams, who shifted from quarterback to receiver earlier this year. “He’s someone who’s itching to learn all the time,” Navarro said. “He’s out there taking mental reps when he’s not in. He executed great (Monday). ... He’s obviously a natural athlete. He’s got natural quickness. He’s a hard worker.”
HE’S MY BROTHERJake Hansen is a known commodity in Illinois’ locker room as he enters his sixth season as an Illini linebacker. Less touted is freshman long snapper Lane Hansen. But Jake is well aware of Lane. They’re siblings, after all. “It’s awesome,” Jake said of his brother joining Illinois’ roster. “It’s completely different than being by yourself on the team.” Lane became an Illini preferred walk-on earlier this summer. He’s listed at 6 feet, 220 pounds and previously played fullback and linebacker at East Lake (Fla.) High School, where Jake also played high school ball. And that’s not the only sport the two have in common. “I got to get some golf in with him in the summer, so it was good to have him around,” Jake said. “I am (better). He’ll tell you that, too.”