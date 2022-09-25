Illini Prairie power
This has become an annual topic for discussion at this point: the Illini Prairie Conference is filled with good football programs. A conference champion may be determined this coming Friday when Prairie Central visits Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a matchup of unbeatens at I-57 Stadium. Not only are the Hawks and Panthers both 5-0, but they’re the IPC’s only two teams without a league loss. The addition of senior Drew Haberkorn at quarterback for Prairie Central has been a revelation, and he rushed for three touchdowns in the Hawks’ Week 5 victory against Chillicothe IVC. PBL’s Robert Boyd-Meents is playing like an athlete beyond his sophomore status, racking up three more running scores in the Panthers’ Week 5 triumph versus Rantoul.
Don’t forget about themAnother Illini Prairie team would like a share of the league’s top spot. Unity lost its Week 1 game at Prairie Central but since has been on a tear, outscoring its last four opponents 197-47. That includes a 41-14 drubbing of a Bloomington Central Catholic squad whose only previous loss was to PBL in overtime. If the Panthers defeat Prairie Central this coming Friday, Unity could prevent PBL from obtaining a perfect conference record in a Week 8 game in Paxton. As for how the Rockets are excelling, senior quarterback Cale Rawdin maintains numerous solid connections with his receivers. Senior running back Matt Brown being healthy again also doesn’t hurt. Neither does the recent return of senior defensive lineman Nick Nosler from injury.
It’s OK to be a zeroEspecially when it’s the number in your team’s loss column. Along with PBL and Prairie Central, the other local unbeatens through Week 5 are Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Milford/Cissna Park. Centennial senior running back Brandon Harvey is a stud, and the Chargers’ defense has to be feeling good after shutting out Danville. M-S knew from the jump it was striving for a perfect regular season, and the Bulldogs have outscored their first five opponents 253-70. BHRA has been a dominant regular-season squad for several seasons running, and the Blue Devils need to see that translate to the playoffs. M/CP is returning to form in the 8-man ranks, looking every bit like the program that won a state title in 2018.
Who’s under the radar?Tuscola (4-1) was thumped by unbeaten Shelbyville in Week 4 but otherwise looks strong, with junior quarterback Jordan Quinn thriving. ... Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden are both 3-2, with the playoffs in sight. The Sages’ last three games of PBL, Prairie Central and Unity is rife for “upset” picking. ... The Heart of Illinois Small division is interesting, as both Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-2) and Le Roy (3-2) have shown flashes of being dangerous outs in the playoffs along with moments of weakness. ... Ignore Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-2) at your own risk, especially with Illinois commit Kaden Feagin in the fold. ... St. Thomas More, Blue Ridge and Schlarman all seem like teams that opponents will want to avoid when the 8-man playoffs begin.