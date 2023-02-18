CHAMPAIGN — If a local athlete wanted to advance to the IHSA boys’ wrestling individual state tournament championships on Friday night, he just needed to compete at 195 pounds.
It worked like a charm for a trio of grapplers inside State Farm Center.
Mahomet-Seymour senior Mateo Casillas will make up half of the Class 2A 195 title bout, while the 1A 195 championship contest will feature two area standouts in Unity senior Nick Nosler and St. Thomas More junior Brody Cuppernell.
Not to be outdone, Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Reef Pacot advanced to the 1A 145 title tilt as well.
“I’m overcome with emotion right now,” Casillas said after defeating Washington freshman Josh Hoffer via a 6-0 decision. “I’m so happy, so thankful. So many people I would love to thank, but the list would go on and on. It goes to show that all my hard work throughout the season has paid off.”
Casillas (51-1) recorded a takedown of Hoffer (32-19) just 26 seconds into their semifinal match. That gave Casillas, the reigning 2A 195 third-place finisher, all the points he’d need, but Casillas added three near-fall points before the first period ended to further establish the tone.
“I definitely felt like I could take him down early, and that was my goal,” Casillas said. “I feel like my top game, when I’m on my feet, I’m one of the best in the state, if not the best.”
Casillas’ performance followed senior Bulldogs teammate Brennan Houser suffering a 7-6 decision loss to Joliet Catholic sophomore Nico Ronchetti in the 2A 182 semifinals just moments earlier.
Houser (49-3) logged a takedown with 14 seconds left in the third period, but Ronchetti (32-16) achieved an escape with three seconds on the clock for the decisive point.
That leaves Casillas alone carrying the banner to become M-S’ first state champion since Andrew Brewer topped the 2A 171 field in 2009. He’ll face Rock Island junior Andrew Marquez (41-5) on Saturday night for the top 2A prize in 195.
“That sounds great,” Casillas said. “I’ve been coming to the State Farm Center for a long time, watched the Grand March (the precedes the state finals) many times. Just to know I can finally be part of it ... is just incredible.”
Nosler and Cuppernell wrestled simultaneously in Friday night’s semifinals, but their matches played out very differently.
Nosler, the defending 1A 195 state runner-up, put himself ahead 2-0 just 29 seconds in versus Coal City senior Joey Breneman (41-6) with a takedown. Nosler (51-2) extended his advantage to 8-2 through two periods, then pinned Breneman early in the third period.
“It means a lot because I can avenge my loss last year,” Nosler said of qualifying for another state title match. “(Unity coach Logan Patton) was kind of like, ‘Make sure you show your presence throughout the whole gym.’ And we got to where we wanted to.”
Nosler has spent a total of 5 minutes, 58 seconds actively competing on the mats in this state tournament, scoring three pinfall triumphs along the way.
“Just hard work, determination and grind (has gotten me here),” Nosler said. “(Friday) was just a chillaxing day until we had to warm up, and then it got serious.”
Cuppernell entered the 1A 195 draw as the No. 6 seed but completed his run to a state final by warding off Seneca junior Chris Peura in a grueling 13-6 decision on Friday night.
Cuppernell (42-5) and his foe were tied at 4 after one period and knotted at 6 through two periods. That’s when Cuppernell took over.
It started with a reversal, followed by a two-point near fall. Cuppernell added a point on a stalling call against Peura (46-8), then finalized his victory with a three-point near fall.
“I’m so happy. So tired,” said Cuppernell, still trying to catch his breath a few minutes after the match concluded. “The first time I got a near fall, that’s when I knew I was going to win. I didn’t wrestle that good, wrestled sloppy, but I can do better.”
Cuppernell relished getting to be in front of a large contingent of Sabers backers inside the home of Illinois basketball. STM’s building is just a short drive from campus.
“It’s great. So many people came to support me. It’s like three minutes away from my house,” Cuppernell said. “So I can sleep in extra.”
Nosler is attempting to become Unity’s first boys’ state champion since Juan Molina did so at 189 at the 1991 Class A state meet. To achieve that goal, he’ll need another win over Cuppernell.
The two squared off this season in events such as the Illini Prairie Conference Duals, the 1A Le Roy Regional and the 1A Clinton Sectional. Nosler has won each of those matches.
“I feel pretty confident,” Nosler said. “I beat him in regionals, sectionals and I guess hopefully now state.”
Cuppernell isn’t backing down from the challenge. He’s going to become STM’s highest-placing state finisher regardless of what happens Saturday night, surpassing Nathan Santhanam’s pair of fourth-place 1A showings at 112 in 2009 and 2010.
“Get my mind right, don’t get intimidated,” Cuppernell said. “Just wrestle like I know how.”
Pacot was in control throughout his 1A 145 semifinal match on Friday night, dispatching Stillman Valley senior Aiden Livingston by a 6-2 decision.
Pacot preceded this outcome by dashing away from matside while his match was on deck, only to quickly reappear with a grin. He later confirmed a short trip to the restroom was in order before battling Livingston (30-7).
Hard to argue with the follow-up for Pacot (47-2), who bagged a quick takedown off a reset in action during the first period and never looked back.
“It’s awesome. ... Always dreamed about it,” said Pacot, who owns fifth- and sixth-place state medals in his career. “(O/SF assistant coach) Vince Chambliss always said that I’d be here, even since I was 5 years old, and I did it.”
Pacot receives a Saturday night championship date with Illini Bluffs senior Paul Ishikawa (50-0), who placed fourth at 138 last season. Pacot could become the Comets’ first state titlist since former teammate Gage Reed in 2020 (1A 113).
“I am confident,” Pacot said. “This match against Paul’s going to be super fun.”
Along with M-S’s Houser, four other area athletes came up short Friday in their respective semifinals.
Centennial junior Jack Barnhart (38-3) took a 6-4 decision loss to Washington senior Jack Hoffer at 220 in 2A. Barnhart suffered a bloody nose early in the bout, and his powder blue-and-white singlet was splotched with crimson afterward.
St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Holden Brazelton (47-3) dropped a 7-0 decision to Woodstock Marian sophomore Vance Williams (41-7) at 132 in 1A.
“Not the way I wanted to come out,” Brazelton said. “I wasn’t really prepared. I felt like I was prepared in the mind, but I knew what I had to defend and he still got to it.”
Unity senior Kyus Root (47-7) was bettered by Yorkville Christian senior Jackson Gillen (42-6), taking a pinfall loss in 3:20 at 1A 170.
“We had a game plan. Sometimes game plans don’t really work,” Root said. “My only goal was to win my first two matches. So now everything from here is just bonuses for me.”
Le Roy/Tri-Valley junior Jacob Bischoff (42-9) also took a pinfall loss versus Nazareth Academy sophomore Gabriel Kaminski (30-0), in 3:26 in their 220 1A semifinal.