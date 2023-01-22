DANVILLE — The Vermilion County boys’ basketball tournament title game was far from an offensive shootout.
But a capacity crowd at Mary Miller Gym in Danville saw timely second-half shots from Hayden Rice as he propelled Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (17-5) to an 40-35 win over Salt Fork (19-2) and its fourth consecutive tournament title.
“Both teams did an outstanding job defensively,” BHRA head coach Gary Tidwell said. “We were able to knock down some shots (late). I thought we were able to handle the ball really well and fortunately we forced several turnovers in the second half that really helped us out.
Salt Fork’s Blake Norton ended the first quarter with a full-court heave that beat the buzzer to give the Storm an 8-4 lead. The Blue Devils responded with a strong second quarter and took a 17-14 lead into halftime thanks to eight first-half points from Brett Meidel.
An 8-0 Salt Fork run that featured four different scorers in the third quarter cut into the BHRA lead, but Isaiah Tidwell and Meidel responded with scores in the paint to maintain a 25-22 lead entering the final frame.
After Rice drilled two three-pointers and forced a jump ball early in the fourth quarter, however, the Blue Devils never looked back.
“He’s been a consistent three-point shooter for us all year,” Tidwell said. “I was glad to see him step up. He was pretty cool, calm and collected throughout the night. He’s a senior. He’s got a lot of varsity experience, so I was glad to see him step up.”
Rice finished with nine, trailing teammate Meidel’s team-best 11 points. Salt Fork was paced by Norton and Garrett Taylor, each of whom wound up with 10 points.
Oakwood 48, Hoopeston Area 42. Oakwood (16-7) sank nine three-pointers — including two in the fourth quarter— to edge Hoopeston Area (12-11) in the third place game.
The Comets’ first three baskets of the game came from beyond the arc, including a pair of early connections from Dalton Hobick.
“We’re not always like that,” Oakwood head coach Jeff Mandrell said. “We needed it, so yeah, that was helpful.”
Each team traded baskets throughout the first quarter before the Cornjerkers mounted a 6-0 run to close the frame. The Comets responded with a 6-0 spurt of their own to start the second quarter, with Hobick and Jackson Dudley connecting from downtown.
The Cornjerkers earned the upper hand from there, outscoring the Comets 9-4 to close the half and enter the locker room tied at 23.
“We maybe went to a little different offense and kind of looked for a high-low out of that,” Mandrell said.
Hobick ran into foul trouble in the early stages and finished with nine points, with Brody Taflinger stepping up to pace the offense with 17 points. Alec Harrison chipped in eight points, including a pair of two-point field goals in the fourth quarter.
“(Taflinger) has been really good for us,” Mandrell said. “He handles the ball 80 percent of the time, probably. (He’s) tough with the ball. We want him to shoot more (and he’s doing that a little bit because he can make (shots).”
Hoopeston Area was led by Kendrick Sigerill, who scored each of the Cornjerkers’ first four baskets en route to an 18-point performance. Anthony Zamora chipped in eight points and Preston VanDeVeer added six points with a pair of first-half threes.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37, Westville 36. With Westville leading 36-35 with eight second left in the fifth place game, Georgetown-Ridge Farm needed a hero.
Enter JJ Hall.
The Buffaloes (5-14) inbounded to Cameron Steinbuagh in the corner, who drove to the low post and was stripped by Matthew Darling. Hall was just beneath the basket in prime position to snag the loose ball and rise for the game-winning layup as time expired.
Hall and Aaron Maquet both finished with 10 points, trailing Steinbaugh’s team-best mark of 13 points. Seven of Steinbaugh’s points came in the fourth quarter after the Buffaloes entered the final frame trailing 26-25.
Drew Wichtowski and Kamden Maddox keyed Westville’s offense with 12 points apiece. The Tigers (13-9) entered the halftime locker room with a 21-14 advantage.