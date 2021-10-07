RANTOUL — Four individuals will be included in the 38th Rantoul Athletic Hall of Fame class, and the quartet will be recognized at halftime of Friday's home football game against Unity.
Randy Geary (1977 Eagles graduate), Amy Smiley (1990), Brian Fulling (1994) and Brianna Baker (2001) all have earned entry into the hall for their sports-based excellence.
Baker is perhaps the most recognizable of the group these days. She currently stars on the TV series "9-1-1: Lone Star" as paramedic Nancy Gillian.
Baker competed as a basketball player at Parkland and Illinois Wesleyan after high school. She helped the Cobras place sixth in the 2004 NJCAA Division II women's national tournament and aided the Titans in qualifying for the 2007 Division III women's national tournament.
Geary earned third place in the 1977 IHSA Class AA boys' state triple jump competition and later became an All-American at Southern Illinois Carbondale in the men's indoor 1,600-meter relay.
Smiley, now known as Amy Luchinski, was an 11-time letterwinner at Rantoul across volleyball, basketball and softball. She's also the mother of Leah Luchinski, a 2021 Centennial graduate who earned News-Gazette All-Area status in both volleyball and girls' tennis.
Fulling and older brother Doug swam for the Eagles despite Rantoul not carrying a swimming and diving program.
The Fullings account for eight of the nine boys' swim and dive state medals won in school history, with Brian taking third in the 1994 IHSA 200-yard individual medley, seventh in the 1994 500 freestyle and sixth in the 1993 200 IM. Brian Fulling went on to swim at the University of Toledo and currently holds the Rockets' all-time records in the 200 butterfly and 400 IM.