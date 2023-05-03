CHAMPAIGN — Patrick Kennedy and his Champaign Central baseball teammates have engaged in multiple nailbiter games over the last several days.
The stretch started with a 6-5, eight-inning loss to Unity last Friday. Followed by a 6-5 win over Newton on Saturday. Then a 3-2 loss to Lincoln on Monday.
With crosstown rival Centennial stopping by the Maroons’ Spalding Park facility on a chilly Tuesday evening, the time was right for more too-close-for-comfort action.
“Our confidence has always been up. We just had a rough go (Monday) with the bats,” sophomore catcher Kennedy said. “Turned it back on (Tuesday), got fired up.
“Crosstown rivalry, you’ve got to fire up for that.”
Central found an offensive groove in the nick of time, using a four-run bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Centennial 6-5 in the first of two games between these opponents across a three-day period.
“Better late than never, right?” Central coach John Staab said. “Credit our guys, we hung in there and kept battling.”
Tuesday’s first four innings between the Maroons (16-5, 7-0 Big 12 Conference) and Chargers (8-13, 4-5) contained a pitchers’ duel between Central senior Owen Hobbs and Centennial junior Eli Schmitt.
But when the Chargers tallied five runs with two out in the top of the fifth, the Maroons were required to respond in kind if they wanted to maintain an unblemished league record.
“We hit into some bad luck (against Lincoln). We couldn’t get the big hit,” Staab said. “(Tuesday) was a little different story. We got it done in the end.”
Junior Sam McArthur and sophomore Luke McClure drew back-to-back walks from Schmitt to open Central’s bottom of the sixth, with Centennial ahead 5-2.
With McArthur and McClure on third and second bases, junior Chris Timmons slashed a quickly falling line drive to right field. Chargers senior Haneef Eiermann laid out to make a sliding catch, allowing only McArthur to tag up and score.
Senior Kevin Lehr trimmed the Maroons’ deficit to 5-4 with an RBI single that scored McClure.
First-year Centennial coach Vince Perri then opted to relieve Schmitt with senior Kam Ross, who signed with Franklin College baseball earlier this week.
Ross’ first opposing batter was Kennedy, hitting out of Central’s No. 9 spot. Kennedy tripled off Schmitt in the third inning, scoring the game’s first run on a groundout from senior Mitchell Crompton.
“I was watching (Ross) warm up, saw that he was probably going to throw me a first-pitch fastball,” Kennedy said. “Sat on it and just ripped it. Got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Just as he did with the triple, Kennedy blasted Ross’ pitch to center field and found grass. Lehr crossed home plate on Kennedy’s double, tying the game at 5.
Kennedy was lifted for junior courtesy runner Torion Rhone, who headed to third base on a Crompton flyout. With two down and sophomore Carter Bleakney batting, a pitch from Ross squirted away from Chargers sophomore catcher Kam Murphy and allowed the speedy Rhone to score with a head-first dive.
“We were so hyped,” Kennedy said. “It was an amazing moment. We were just all ready for it.”
Central senior reliever Kendall Crawford permitted a one-out single to Centennial senior Brody Stonecipher in the top of the seventh, keeping the pressure high.
Crawford eased that pressure by picking off Stonecipher at first base, an umpiring call the recent Millikin baseball signee repeatedly denied as he walked off the turf field.
One pitch later, Crawford induced a lineout back to the mound from Chargers sophomore Madden Schurvinske to cap the result.
“You hate to be on the wrong end of a one-run game,” Perri said. “But the guys, especially our leadership, is something to really be proud of. We fight, we battle every game, and nobody stays down.”
Centennial showed that fight after going down 2-0, with Central’s second run occurring courtesy a fourth-inning RBI single from McArthur.
Chargers junior Jeremiah Thompson, his lineup’s No. 9 hitter, fouled off multiple Hobbs pitches before drawing a two-out walk in the top of the fifth.
That opened the floodgates on some pitch-control issues from Hobbs, who proceeded to give up three walks and a hit batter to the next four hitters. Stonecipher and Schurvinske each acquired an RBI via walk.
Sophomore Cal Meyers chased Hobbs with an infield hit that Maroons junior shortstop Charlie Hobbs knocked down with a diving stop but couldn’t do anything else about.
Eiermann greeted the reliever Crawford with a ready to swing mentality, depositing Crawford’s first pitch into the Chargers’ dugout on a line drive.
Eiermann straightened out the second pitch, lacing it into the outfield for a two-run single that gave Centennial its 5-2 edge.
“We struggled at first (this season), and then we got it going with upsets over Normal West and Normal Community,” Schmitt said. “We’re playing a little bit better here.”
Both Perri and Staab lauded Schmitt’s effort on the mound. The bespectacled right-hander used multiple off-speed pitches to dial up three strikeouts and strand five Central baserunners. He also fielded his position exceptionally, recording six putouts with a throw or catch.
“Eli had this game pegged probably for about a week now,” Perri said. “Eli is a connoisseur of baseball. He is everything baseball. ... He’s a great scout for us as coaches, and we lean on him for information.”
Staab also was pleased with his own hurlers on the evening. Owen Hobbs struck out six batters, and Crawford added two strikeouts.
“Owen had a little hiccup there with control, but he was as good as he’s been all year until that point,” Staab said. “And then Kendall came in, and (the) senior got it done.”
Neither of these programs wants to give an inch for Thursday’s rematch, slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Centennial’s campus.
“Just keep the energy up, keep the bats hot,” Kennedy said. “Pitching’s right. We’re going to do just fine.”
“We’ll be ready Thursday,” Schmitt countered. “We’ll come back, payback, home field. We’ll be ready.”
Tuesday also included a pregame ceremony honoring the late Drew Adams, a 2020 Maroons graduate and former baseball player who died in May of that year. Both teams sported gray “Team Drew” warmup T-shirts and posed for a photo with Adams’ family and friends at home plate.