CHAMPAIGN — Nick Nosler doesn’t prescribe to making excuses.
When the Unity junior tweaked his knee during a Class 1A 195-pound quarterfinal match on Thursday night at the IHSA state meet, he looked past it and defeated Lena-Winslow’s Drew Mensendike by 3-0 decision.
When that knee began bothering him in earnest during Friday night’s semifinal versus Tremont’s Cooper Wendling, Nosler repeatedly composed himself and collected a 4-2 sudden victory in overtime.
So Nosler wasn’t about to blame a bad wheel when he lost a heartbreaking championship match Saturday night inside State Farm Center.
“No, not really,” he said when asked if the apparent injury was a decisive factor in his 8-6 overtime defeat at the hands of Dakota’s Noah Wenzel. “I’m just upset because I knew I could pull that match out.”
Nosler’s setback concluded a frustrating night for the local wrestling scene. All four area wrestlers who vied for a 1A state title came up short, including three from coach Logan Patton’s Unity program. It’s the first time since 2016 no area wrestlers ended up celebrating a state championship.
Unity senior Tavius Hosley suffered a pinfall loss to Lena-Winslow’s Garrett Luke in the closing seconds at 145 in a match where already trailed at the time.
In between Hosley and Nosler losing state championship matches, Unity senior Nate Albaugh sustained a 9-0 loss to IC Catholic’s Michael Calcagno at 182.
Along with the Unity trio, Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Joe Lashuay was on the wrong end of an 8-2 decision versus Lena-Winslow’s Marey Roby at 160.
These outcomes led to a mixed bag of emotions from the local athletes involved in them.
Hosley was understandably despondent in the immediate aftermath of his third state runner-up finish. He placed second at 106 in 2019 and did the same at 113 in 2020.
“I don’t feel anything,” said Hosley, whose record fell to 50-2 for the season. “It all just sucks. I didn’t win.”
After an extended feeling-out process between Hosley and his opponent, Luke (47-3) tallied a takedown late in the first period and executed another after an escape early in the third period.
Hosley began extending himself to snatch some quick points, but Luke had an answer at every turn. Luke led 9-2 when he officially labeled himself a state champion with the pin.
“He wrestled a good match,” Hosley said, “and he didn’t let me get to my stuff and had some good reads.”
Lashuay’s offense also never got on track against Robey, who rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns during Lena-Winslow football’s Class 1A state title victory over Carrollton in November.
Roby (36-6) gained two points midway through the first period with a takedown before an escape by Lashuay (36-6) halved Roby’s advantage.
But Roby showed who was in control with Lashuay in down position to start the second period. Roby swiftly flipped Lashuay to his back for a near-fall and extended his lead to 5-1.
Each wrestler added an escape later on, and Roby contributed one more takedown to his cause in the third period.
“I’m still pretty proud that I got this accomplishment,” said Lashuay, who won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association 1A state championship at 160 last season. “It’s been super fun all these years I’ve been wrestling (for Oakwood/Salt Fork).”
Lashuay acknowledged Roby was a more than worthy adversary for his last match as a Comet.
“His fakes are great. Super fast. Very athletic. Man, super great wrestler,” Lashuay said. “I’m not happy 100 percent with second, but these are all some really good kids and I’m just here having fun.”
Albaugh (33-5) was in a fight with the uber-physical Calcagno (21-1) from the first whistle onward. Calcagno logged a takedown 38 seconds into the match and led 4-0 before the first period was over.
Albaugh’s deficit grew to 5-0 with an escape and 7-0 with another Calcagno takedown in the second period. Calcagno effectively rode out Albaugh for the final two minutes and tossed in a couple near-fall points for good measure.
“Had I gotten away just once, I feel like maybe some tide could’ve been turned. Anything can happen when you’re on your feet,” Albaugh said. “But since I was kept down the whole time, I never got that opportunity. And all power to him. He is cut-and-dry better than I am, and I congratulate him.”
Albaugh and Nosler both were part of Unity football’s Class 3A state runner-up showing in November as well. When this was pointed out to Albaugh, he had a fun math equation at his disposal.
“I think the two add up to a total of one first-place finish,” Albaugh said. “It is a blessing to be here. ... It’s definitely not the ending that I hoped for, but better than I could’ve imagined.”
Then there was Nosler’s match.
While neither Hosley, Lashuay or Albaugh could produce any offensive points in their matches, Nosler (47-3) followed a scoreless first period against Wenzel (41-4) by producing an escape and a takedown in the second period’s initial 30 seconds.
Wenzel started the third period with an abrupt takedown of Nosler. The Unity standout escaped, but then needed his knee looked at by an athletic trainer.
Nosler eventually returned to his feet and proceeded to allow a takedown and a near-fall. But Nosler wasn’t finished, reversing that near-fall into two points of his own.
All of this led to a 6-6 tie at the end of regulation.
Just a few seconds into overtime, Wenzel grabbed a hold of Nosler’s right thigh. The two tumbled to the mat, and Wenzel eventually got himself in the right position to garner those crucial last two points.
“I’m proud,” Nosler said, “but I can’t settle for second. I have to go for the gold.”