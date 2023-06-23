Not much had been known about the Illinois women’s basketball team’s 2023-24 schedule. Until Thursday morning, when the Big Ten released the 18-game league schedules for every team. While tip-off times and dates are still to be determined, beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. gives his takeaways on the conference schedule facing second-year coach Shauna Green and the Illini this winter:
No Clark in C-U ... bummer
The Caitlin Clark show isn’t coming to State Farm Center ahead of what is likely the sensational guard’s final college season. A thrilling 90-86 home win on New Year’s Day by Illinois, despite Clark dropping 32 points, changed the course of the Illini’s season. Clark — the Naismith women’s college basketball Player of the Year — and the Hawkeyes will host Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City in the only regular-season matchup between the two teams next season. Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue join Iowa, which finished as the national runner-up to LSU in April, as road-only opponents for the Illini.
Doubling down this winter
Illinois will keep three of the same home-and-away opponents from last season (Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern). The Hoosiers, who are fresh off winning the Big Ten regular-season title with a 16-2 conference record, look just as formidable with forward Mackenzie Holmes — an Associated Press first-team All-American — returning for a fifth year. Indiana collected two wins over the Illini last winter, including an 83-72 victory in Champaign. Illinois, meanwhile, split the regular-season series with the Cornhuskers and swept the Wildcats. The fact the Illini will also have to face Maryland and Michigan twice means Illinois isn’t getting any scheduling breaks this winter.
A cut above the rest
The upset win against Iowa was a bit of an outlier for the Illini. It was, after all, Illinois’ only win over the five teams that finished ahead of Green’s Illini in the Big Ten standings. Illinois went a combined 1-6 against the likes of Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan. The sixth loss came in the Big Ten tournament, with the Terrapins cruising to a 73-58 win in the quarterfinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis. A lack of success against the Big Ten’s top-tier teams gives the Illini a clear benchmark to show some more improvement during Green’s second year in charge.
Keep an eye on the Buckeyes
Ohio State is one of four home-only opponents for Illinois in 2023-24 (Minnesota, Rutgers and Wisconsin are the others). There’s a lot to like about Kevin McGuff‘s Buckeyes, with forward Cotie McMahon a potential star in the making and guard Jacy Sheldon (now fully healthy) also back for a fifth season. Adding former Duke guard Celeste Taylor through the transfer portal makes Ohio State even more of a serious challenger to Indiana and Iowa in the Big Ten regular-season title race. The way this past January’s game played out won’t be lost on the Illini, after Illinois watched the Buckeyes rally from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter en route to an 87-81 win in Columbus.