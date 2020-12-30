CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr. is departing the Illinois football program after four seasons.
Unlike some other Illini who have declared for the NFL draft in recent days, however, the senior defensive end is entering the transfer portal. Carney announced this Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.
"I would like to thank the University of Illinois for an incredible experience over the past four years," Carney wrote. "During my time, I have not only grown as a player but as a young man. The opportunity to move to a different state, encounter a host of new experiences and people is on that I will forever be grateful for.
"After speaking with my love (sic) ones and God, I made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This is by far the most courageous thing I have done to date, but I'm excited and ready for what the future holds."
Carney was named an All-Big Ten second-teamer by conference media and coaches for his 2020 season, during which Carney compiled 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-best five sacks and one forced fumble. Those five sacks ranked third in the Big Ten, and the tackles, tackles for loss and sacks totals all were career highs for Carney.
Carney joins linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler in departing from the Illinois defense instead of utilizing the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hansen, Eifler, offensive lineman Kendrick Green and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe all have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Carney played in at least 10 games during each of his first three Illini seasons and 43 overall, including all eight this year. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound athlete out of Miami, Fla., amassed 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks during his Illini tenure.