Numerous area prep basketball programs received votes in the first Associated Press polls of 2020, though just one local team cracked its top 10 after votes were compiled Tuesday.

The Ridgeview girls' club out of Colfax checked in at No. 9 in Class 1A. Beyond the 17-1 Mustangs, there are six area boys' squads and seven more local girls' teams that drew at least one vote apiece from AP voters.

Below are the complete polls, for which News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas is a voting member.

BOYS

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Curie (9)    13-1    108    8

2. Evanston    13-0    102    T6

3. Collinsville (3)    14-0    85    5

4. Thornton    14-0    73    NR

5. Homewood-Flossmoor    11-1    64    10

6. Bloom Twp.    14-4    60    1

7. Whitney Young    7-6    37    2

8. Mundelein    13-1    27    NR

9. Joliet West    13-2    15    NR

10. Loyola    14-1    13    NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Park 12. Glenbrook South 10. Maine West 8. Lake Forest 7. Waubonsie Valley 7. Simeon 6. Marian Catholic 6. Marist 5. Bolingbrook 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Stevenson 2. Fremd 2. Hersey 1. Niles North 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Bogan (5)    14-1    120    2

2. Niles Notre Dame (8)    15-2    119    3

3. Morgan Park    7-5    92    1

4. DePaul College Prep    12-2    61    9

5. Kankakee    11-1    47    NR

6. Peoria Notre Dame    14-1    46    NR

7. Lincoln    12-1    41    NR

(tie) Rock Island    13-2    41    8

9. East St. Louis    8-4    33    4

10. Fenwick    12-2    30    NR

Others receiving votes: Centralia 28. Benet Academy 18. Oak Forest 9. Geneseo 8. Hinsdale South 7. Marion 6. Hillcrest 5. Danville 3. Chatham Glenwood 1.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Pinckneyville (6)    14-1    105    2

2. Orr (5)    8-5    92    1

3. Breese Mater Dei    14-3    76    8

4. Corliss    8-3    58    T4

5. Marshall    14-1    36    T8

6. Crane    12-2    33    NR

7. Sterling Newman    15-2    29    NR

8. Teutopolis    10-3    27    7

9. Normal U-High    9-5    26    T8

10. Nashville    13-3    24    3

Others receiving votes: Massac County 24. Tuscola 15. Dunbar 15. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 10. Rockridge 10. Fairfield 6. Marengo 4. Fieldcrest 2. Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Pana 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. West Central (3)    13-0    94    3

2. Roanoke-Benson (2)    14-0    91    NR

3. Central A&M (4)    9-2    87    1

4. Goreville (3)    14-0    78    NR

5. Indian Creek    13-0    72    NR

6. Payson Seymour    13-0    50    10

7. Effingham St. Anthony    12-2    34    2

8. Quest Academy    13-3    33    T3

9. East Dubuque    9-2    32    NR

10. Aurora Christian    9-2    15    NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Princeville 9. Leo 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Woodland 7. Kewanee Wethersfield 7. Calhoun 6. St. Anne 4. Cissna Park 3. LeRoy 2. Elmwood 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Benet (2)    15-2    89    5

2. Maine West (3)    16-1    86    1

3. Edwardsville    13-1    65    4

4. Evanston (4)    14-2    58    NR

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (1)    14-3    51    2

6. Lincoln Way West    15-2    49    7

7. Marist    15-3    46    3

8. Lake Forest    13-3    32    NR

9. Fremd    12-4    22    6

10. Whitney Young    11-2    19    8

Others receiving votes: Geneva 7. O’Fallon 7. Thornwood 5. Dundee-Crown 5. Bolingbrook 4. Lincoln-Way East 2. Libertyville 1. Hersey 1. Carmel 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Morton (11)    16-0    110    1

2. Montini    17-3    91    5

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    15-2    63    4

4. Rich South    17-1    47    3

5. Richwoods    14-5    40    6

(tie) Simeon    15-1    40    NR

7. Peoria Central    13-3    38    7

8. Fenwick    17-2    35    NR

9. Geneseo    13-2    33    NR

10. Kankakee    17-4    32    2

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 31. Burlington Central 15. Grayslake Central 10. Mattoon 8. Washington 4. Nazareth 4. Glenbard South 2. Dixon 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Paris (4)    19-0    89    NR

2. Carterville (2)    16-1    68    3

3. Knoxville    20-1    59    NR

4. Chicago Marshall (3)    8-6    58    2

5. Quincy Notre Dame (2)    11-0    55    NR

6. Harrisburg    18-2    51    6

7. Riverdale    12-2    49    5

8. Teutopolis    13-4    39    1

9. Carlinville    16-1    23    NR

10. Rock Falls    15-5    21    T10

Others receiving votes: Lisle 17. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15. Normal U-High 12. Petersburg PORTA 9. Olympia 7. Illini West 6. Prairie Central 6. Unity 4. Villa Grove/Heritage 3. Sullivan 3. Walther Christian 3. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Greenville 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Lewistown (7)    17-0    122    2

2. Lanark Eastland (5)    17-1    117    1

3. Amboy (1)    15-0    93    3

4. Brimfield    16-1    73    NR

5. Aquin    12-3    51    4

6. Jacksonville Routt    17-1    49    T6

7. Gardner-South Wilmington    16-0    47    9

8. Altamont    15-3    32    8

9. Colfax Ridgeview    17-1    30    NR

10. Princeville    15-3    23    NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 22. Father McGivney Catholic 16. Illini Bluffs 13. Hope Academy 9. Marissa 6. Tri-County 5. Hope 4. Newark 1. Stockton 1.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

