Numerous area prep basketball programs received votes in the first Associated Press polls of 2020, though just one local team cracked its top 10 after votes were compiled Tuesday.
The Ridgeview girls' club out of Colfax checked in at No. 9 in Class 1A. Beyond the 17-1 Mustangs, there are six area boys' squads and seven more local girls' teams that drew at least one vote apiece from AP voters.
Below are the complete polls, for which News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas is a voting member.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (9) 13-1 108 8
2. Evanston 13-0 102 T6
3. Collinsville (3) 14-0 85 5
4. Thornton 14-0 73 NR
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 11-1 64 10
6. Bloom Twp. 14-4 60 1
7. Whitney Young 7-6 37 2
8. Mundelein 13-1 27 NR
9. Joliet West 13-2 15 NR
10. Loyola 14-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Park 12. Glenbrook South 10. Maine West 8. Lake Forest 7. Waubonsie Valley 7. Simeon 6. Marian Catholic 6. Marist 5. Bolingbrook 5. Lincoln-Way East 4. Stevenson 2. Fremd 2. Hersey 1. Niles North 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bogan (5) 14-1 120 2
2. Niles Notre Dame (8) 15-2 119 3
3. Morgan Park 7-5 92 1
4. DePaul College Prep 12-2 61 9
5. Kankakee 11-1 47 NR
6. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 46 NR
7. Lincoln 12-1 41 NR
(tie) Rock Island 13-2 41 8
9. East St. Louis 8-4 33 4
10. Fenwick 12-2 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Centralia 28. Benet Academy 18. Oak Forest 9. Geneseo 8. Hinsdale South 7. Marion 6. Hillcrest 5. Danville 3. Chatham Glenwood 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Pinckneyville (6) 14-1 105 2
2. Orr (5) 8-5 92 1
3. Breese Mater Dei 14-3 76 8
4. Corliss 8-3 58 T4
5. Marshall 14-1 36 T8
6. Crane 12-2 33 NR
7. Sterling Newman 15-2 29 NR
8. Teutopolis 10-3 27 7
9. Normal U-High 9-5 26 T8
10. Nashville 13-3 24 3
Others receiving votes: Massac County 24. Tuscola 15. Dunbar 15. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 10. Rockridge 10. Fairfield 6. Marengo 4. Fieldcrest 2. Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Central (3) 13-0 94 3
2. Roanoke-Benson (2) 14-0 91 NR
3. Central A&M (4) 9-2 87 1
4. Goreville (3) 14-0 78 NR
5. Indian Creek 13-0 72 NR
6. Payson Seymour 13-0 50 10
7. Effingham St. Anthony 12-2 34 2
8. Quest Academy 13-3 33 T3
9. East Dubuque 9-2 32 NR
10. Aurora Christian 9-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Princeville 9. Leo 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Woodland 7. Kewanee Wethersfield 7. Calhoun 6. St. Anne 4. Cissna Park 3. LeRoy 2. Elmwood 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (2) 15-2 89 5
2. Maine West (3) 16-1 86 1
3. Edwardsville 13-1 65 4
4. Evanston (4) 14-2 58 NR
5. Homewood-Flossmoor (1) 14-3 51 2
6. Lincoln Way West 15-2 49 7
7. Marist 15-3 46 3
8. Lake Forest 13-3 32 NR
9. Fremd 12-4 22 6
10. Whitney Young 11-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Geneva 7. O’Fallon 7. Thornwood 5. Dundee-Crown 5. Bolingbrook 4. Lincoln-Way East 2. Libertyville 1. Hersey 1. Carmel 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (11) 16-0 110 1
2. Montini 17-3 91 5
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 15-2 63 4
4. Rich South 17-1 47 3
5. Richwoods 14-5 40 6
(tie) Simeon 15-1 40 NR
7. Peoria Central 13-3 38 7
8. Fenwick 17-2 35 NR
9. Geneseo 13-2 33 NR
10. Kankakee 17-4 32 2
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 31. Burlington Central 15. Grayslake Central 10. Mattoon 8. Washington 4. Nazareth 4. Glenbard South 2. Dixon 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (4) 19-0 89 NR
2. Carterville (2) 16-1 68 3
3. Knoxville 20-1 59 NR
4. Chicago Marshall (3) 8-6 58 2
5. Quincy Notre Dame (2) 11-0 55 NR
6. Harrisburg 18-2 51 6
7. Riverdale 12-2 49 5
8. Teutopolis 13-4 39 1
9. Carlinville 16-1 23 NR
10. Rock Falls 15-5 21 T10
Others receiving votes: Lisle 17. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15. Normal U-High 12. Petersburg PORTA 9. Olympia 7. Illini West 6. Prairie Central 6. Unity 4. Villa Grove/Heritage 3. Sullivan 3. Walther Christian 3. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Greenville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (7) 17-0 122 2
2. Lanark Eastland (5) 17-1 117 1
3. Amboy (1) 15-0 93 3
4. Brimfield 16-1 73 NR
5. Aquin 12-3 51 4
6. Jacksonville Routt 17-1 49 T6
7. Gardner-South Wilmington 16-0 47 9
8. Altamont 15-3 32 8
9. Colfax Ridgeview 17-1 30 NR
10. Princeville 15-3 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 22. Father McGivney Catholic 16. Illini Bluffs 13. Hope Academy 9. Marissa 6. Tri-County 5. Hope 4. Newark 1. Stockton 1.