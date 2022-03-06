CLIFTON — A mad scramble ensued below one of the nets inside Clifton Central’s gymnasium on Friday night with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter of a Class 2A sectional championship game.
Members of the El Paso-Gridley boys’ basketball team corralled two offensive rebounds. Each resulted in a subsequent missed shot.
When the ball bounced off the rim after the second of those shot attempts, members of both the Titans and their opponent, Monticello, duked it out for yet another crucial rebound in the win-or-go-home game.
This particular battle delivered an unintended side effect.
While Monticello senior guard Ben Cresap wound up with the ball in his possession, fellow Sages senior guard Trevor Fox fell to the hardwood in a heap.
A referee’s whistle blew, and an athletic trainer jumped off Monticello’s bench to assist the fallen player directly in front of the Sages’ previously raucous student section. Considering how important seniors are to what coach Kevin Roy’s team has accomplished this season, seeing Fox holding his head in pain was far from ideal.
Fox eventually got to his feet. Found a seat along the sideline. Received a quick talk from Roy. Then had a small cut above his left eyebrow tended to by the team trainer.
Fox initially appeared distraught while getting cleaned up.
That facial expression soon changed.
“For a brief moment, I thought so,” Fox said when asked if he feared he might not return to the court. “But I’m like, ‘I’m playing in this game.’”
Everyone associated with the Monticello program is glad he did.
Fox provided 11 points, including 4-of-4 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter, plus three steals in the Sages’ 51-46 triumph over the Titans.
He checked back into the game with 4:06 left in the second quarter and ultimately played 26 minutes as Monticello (31-3) used just six players on the evening.
“He did a really great job of just getting up after getting knocked down,” Sages senior Tanner Buehnerkemper said. “For him to come in and have a game like this, incredible, especially with getting hit in the head early.”
Fox isn’t hindered in the basketball realm by his 5-foot-9, 165-pound frame or a hearing problem that necessitates the use of a hearing aid in his left ear.
He’s started every Monticello’s game and averages 22 minutes. His statistics aren’t mind-boggling, but they’re also not supposed to be. Fox is the quintessential glue guy.
“Trevor’s been the unsung hero all season long,” Roy said. “He’s out there taking charges. If we kept that stat, he’s probably set a school record on taking charges.
“He plays with heart, energy. He’s undersized, but you don’t know that the way he plays. He plays with the size of his heart and does all the little things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat book.”
That said, Fox is averaging 5.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He opened Monticello’s portion of the scoring versus EP-G by hitting a three-pointer, his 17th of the season on 60 tries.
“Always a great way to start a game,” Fox said. “We needed that one.”
He also was a 58.7 percent free throw shooter (27 of 46) prior to the sectional championship event but far exceeded that mark in the clutch.
“I don’t care about my numbers,” Fox said. “As long as we win, other guys play well ... that’s all that matters.”
Fox said he and the Sages weren’t intimidated on Friday night by losing the 6-2 Buehnerkemper to foul trouble late in the third quarter and turning to a mostly small lineup outside 6-3 senior forward Joey Sprinkle.
Even though the Titans could have exploited this with 6-6 senior forward Jake Funk and 6-7 freshman forward Jonah Funk.
“We’ve just got to play together and keep them out of the middle,” Fox said. “We go against each other in practice every day, so it’s practically the same.”
On that latter note, Monticello’s seniors have developed a deep trust in one another when it comes to all basketball items.
So maybe Fox isn’t a statistical powerhouse. But it doesn’t mean the Sages aren’t about to latch onto him in crunch time.
“We have confidence in anybody that comes in and plays for us,” Cresap said. “We all know each other’s skill sets, and we just complement each other really well.”
Fox cobbled together some solid numbers in a previous matchup with Monticello’s next opponent.
When the Sages beat Illini Prairie Conference rival Bloomington Central Catholic 64-54 on Jan. 14, Fox turned in nine points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot over 22 minutes.
Maybe he’ll provide something similar in round two versus the Saints (20-15), which happens at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2A Springfield Super-Sectional game at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Perhaps his stats are even stronger. Or less pronounced.
No matter the case, Fox just wants to see the Sages competing at State Farm Center in Champaign in a 2A state semifinal game on Thursday.
“That’s what we’ve been looking forward to all year,” he said with a smile.