TOLONO — Boden Franklin doesn’t express any complex reasoning for why he enjoys playing linebacker.
He doesn’t need to, as far as Unity football coach Scott Hamilton is concerned.
“He’s definitely got a unique personality, but he’s been nothing but great for us,” Hamilton said Thursday, after his Rockets (11-1) completed a practice in chilly conditions ahead of Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal game at Williamsville (11-1) that is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
“Laying it all on the line every Friday or Saturday for us,” Hamilton continued, “that’s about all you can ask for ... and he’s done that continually.”
Wanting to succeed and spend time with his friends are two motivating factors for Franklin when he sizes up opposing offenses from his outside linebacker spot.
One can sense as much when hearing the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete discuss his involvement with the Rockets, including three seasons as a defensive starter. But Franklin is blunt when asked what allows him to find success as a linebacker.
“I just love hitting people,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Franklin created plenty of fun during last Saturday’s 14-0 victory against Prairie Central in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest at Fairbury, recording eight tackles and a sack of Hawks quarterback Drew Haberkorn.
“I just had B-gap blitz, and I went in there and tackled him,” said Franklin, offering a matter-of-fact description for how he was able to corral an individual who rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.
“He’s become a really good blitzer,” Hamilton added, “really understands how to get to the quarterback. And when he gets moving, he’s really a fast kid. He’s one of our faster kids defensively we have on the team.”
Franklin remembers Hamilton approaching him at a Unity basketball game during Franklin’s freshman year, laying the foundation for Franklin’s role with Rockets football.
“He told me he was going to have me start for him sophomore year,” Franklin said. “I was really excited. It’s what I wanted to do.”
Franklin called the ensuing season — the condensed spring 2021 campaign — “a tough year with everything” as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on schools.
That season did allow Franklin the chance to watch then-senior Lane Innes plow through opposing defenses as Unity’s oversized running back.
The 6-4, 271-pound Innes earned News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year status after carrying the ball 109 times for 865 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. It served as an inspiration for Franklin.
“He was massive,” Franklin said. “He was so good at running and shredding through people. It was amazing.”
Franklin said his junior season later in 2021 further allowed him to acclimate to varsity game speed.
That showed during Unity’s first-round playoff win against Newton, when Franklin found his way to the quarterback and jarred the ball loose for Rockets defensive end Nick Nosler to pick up and return for a touchdown.
When Unity matched up with Byron in that year’s Class 3A state title game at DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium, the Rockets used six juniors on the defensive side. Franklin was among them.
“It was a dream. I mean, it would’ve been a dream if we would’ve won that,” Franklin said. “But you can’t win everything, obviously. I’m just thankful our team did what we could do.”
Knowing all six of these juniors — Franklin, Nosler, Camdin Mette, Kyus Root, Austin Langendorf and Will Cowan — would return for Unity’s defense in 2022 had Franklin feeling positive about the unit’s future prospects.
“We’ve all grown up together, and we’re all friends,” he said. “We have a connection.”
Even so, the Rockets began this season with a 34-12 loss at Prairie Central in Week 1. Since then, however, Unity has permitted an average of 7.9 points across 11 consecutive wins. That includes four shutouts, with two of those in the playoffs.
For Franklin’s part, he’s amassed 84 tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception this season.
“We wanted revenge (after the Prairie Central loss) — against everybody,” Franklin said. “Show them who we are.”
Hamilton said the talents of defensive linemen like Nosler and Root, plus the team-leading tackling of junior linebacker Brock Suding, has opened the door for Franklin to capitalize if opponents sleep on him.
“He can be a little bit more of a scrape guy, which plays into where he’s a little more comfortable on the edge and tracking things down,” Hamilton said. “He’s got size, speed, a good nose for the ball.”
Williamsville will be looking for revenge of its own come Saturday afternoon.
The Rockets defeated coach Aaron Kunz’s Bullets 28-7 last year in a 3A state quarterfinal game, though Franklin recalls Williamsville having “two passes they just didn’t catch that could’ve been game-changers.”
If Franklin and his defensive cohorts are able to stifle the Bullets, they’ll likely be making a short drive north to Memorial Stadium in Champaign for next Friday’s Class 3A state championship game, versus either Byron (11-1) or IC Catholic (11-1).
It would mark the first time in Hamilton’s 29 seasons coaching the Rockets that they’ve qualified for a state final in back-to-back years. It’d also be Unity’s seventh championship game appearance in Hamilton’s time as coach.
For Franklin, who isn’t involved with any other Unity sports, it could signal the final game of his competitive football career as well. He’d like to play the sport in college, if he receives an offer. But he’s also ready to jump into trade work post-graduation if such an offer doesn’t materialize.
Franklin attended an Illinois football game earlier this season at Memorial Stadium. He couldn’t recall who it was against, but he does remember coach Bret Bielema’s Illini pulled out a win.
Being able to replicate that result on the Zuppke Field turf as part of Unity’s starting lineup would be an even more exciting experience for Franklin.
“That’s what we’ve wanted,” Franklin said. “Just looking at (the field), just thinking I could be down there at one point playing, is amazing. It’s really something.”