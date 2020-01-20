ARTHUR — Alexa Franklin wouldn’t classify herself an athletics junkie while she was growing up alongside older sisters Jessica and Amanda.
“I was never too interested in sports,” Alexa Franklin said. “Jessica, great at running, and I could never beat her. And then I had Amanda, who was amazing at basketball and soccer. And I was like, ‘I’m always coming second in all these places.’”
Jessica won a Class 2A 300-meter hurdles state championship with Mahomet-Seymour in 2018, and Amanda compiled more than 2,000 career points between playing basketball at Arthur Christian School and M-S.
They were tough acts to follow, with high school successes only confirming that.
But the youngest Franklin, currently a senior at Arthur Christian, has created a fascinating sports story all her own.
Not merely through her efforts on the basketball court, which have resulted in 1,630 points and have led the Conquering Riders to a 12-7 mark in the 2019-2020 season.
There’s also this: Franklin wore a back brace nightly for four years starting at age 8, to treat a significant case of scoliosis.
This sideways curving of the spine occurs fairly regularly in children prior to puberty. That said, Franklin had no idea what she was dealing with when she went to a doctor while dealing with pneumonia.
“It was totally a surprise,” Franklin said. “I was trying to get over some serious illness at the time. As a kid, I was like, ‘Woah, what is happening now?’”
Franklin’s options were straightforward. She’d either have to adapt to a back brace or face surgery later in life.
The brace, however, brought with it a fork in the road. Franklin could wear her brace in the daytime or at night.
“I was a shy kid. I didn’t want any attention whatsoever,” Franklin said. “I didn’t want people to see me in the brace. I was like, ‘OK, it shouldn’t be that hard to do (at night).’”
She quickly learned otherwise.
In a college scholarship essay Franklin recently wrote, she details the pain associated with both the brace-fitting process and actually wearing the brace.
“The first couple weeks definitely were the hardest time for me,” Franklin said. “(My parents initially) would strap me in and everything. The doctors had marked on my straps how tight it needed to be, which annoyed me at times because I wanted it loose, not tight.”
Franklin previously was accustomed to sleeping on her side, but learned her pain intensified in that position while donning the brace.
There were times early in her four years with the brace that she tried to remove it in the middle of the night. Just to get some sleep.
“The straps were very loud, and my sisters would wake up,” Franklin said. “They were like, ‘Alexa, put your brace back on. You have to wear that.’ Soon I learned that they were only doing what was best for me.”
It was at this time when Franklin also became more in-tune with her religious faith, courtesy nighttime Bible readings with her father, Jason.
“I soon learned, through the word and reading the Bible, that’s where I got most of my comfort from,” Franklin said. “Because ... I didn’t know anyone else who was going through something like this.”
Franklin admitted she initially wasn’t sure just how long she’d have to wear the brace — only that if she wasn’t committed to the process, she’d be stuck with it longer.
Luckily for Franklin, she didn’t feel any ill effects from either the scoliosis or her brace while taking part in activities with her naturally athletic family.
“The doctors were amazed at (that),” Franklin said, “because that’s really rare, and I had one of the worst degrees of curve.”
Jason described medical professionals also being shocked at the combination of Franklin staying dedicated to her brace and undergoing a growth spurt, leading to a dramatic straightening of her spinal curve.
At age 12, Franklin finally was finished with the brace.
“It was just like a weight had been lifted off of me, honestly,” Franklin said. “It was such a relief and a shock.”
Now — especially when one watches Franklin on the hardwood — it’s hard to believe she ever ailed in such a way.
Franklin could become the first-ever Arthur Christian girls’ basketball player to average better than 20 points per game, sitting at 22.1 through ACS’s first 16 games. She also could join Amanda at the 2,000-point plateau. Which is appropriate considering Amanda is in the midst of a gap year so she and Alexa can try to attend college together.
“We really would like to play basketball with each other again,” Franklin said, adding the girls currently have their eyes on Millikin.
After finding her role in her family’s sports hierarchy — and after battling through hours, days, weeks, months and years of agony — Franklin continues to add to her athletic story.
“It’s been amazing to see what I’ve accomplished,” she said. “I ... learned it was going to make me stronger as an individual.”