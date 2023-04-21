TOLONO — The Unity boys’ basketball program is trading one Matt for another at its head coach position.
Matt Reed stepped down from the job last month after accepting the school’s assistant principal position. He replaces Tim Gateley in that role.
“I just thought it was the right thing to do for my family at this point,” said Reed, who directed the Unity boys’ basketball program for each of the last seven seasons. “(The assistant principal position) is a good way I can continue to reach students at Unity.
“Jobs like this don’t come open all the time. It was too good an opportunity to pass up.”
On Wednesday night, the Unit 7 Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Matt Franks as the Rockets’ new coach.
Franks, a 2000 Unity graduate, resigned as the Morton boys’ basketball coach last month after six seasons running the Potters.
“It was kind of a perfect timing in a lot of different avenues,” Franks said Thursday. “I’m very appreciative for my time at Morton. It’s a great school, great community. But the opportunity to come back home ... it was just something I couldn’t pass up.”
Franks began coaching high school basketball as an assistant under former Unity coach Jarrett Brown in the mid-2000s. Franks also has served as head coach at Shelbyville and Tuscola, and he replaced Brown at Morton prior to the 2017-18 season.
Franks guided the Potters to four 20-win seasons, including a 22-11 record earlier this school year.
“I heard about (the Unity job) right away. I’ve still got a lot of friends and family (in town),” Franks said. “I was sad to hear that because Coach Reed has done a really good job. I’m excited for his next chapter.”
Reed is happy to see the position has been filled by someone whom he feels shares his approach toward coaching.
“This is the job he wants to have, and we’re excited to have him simply for the fact it’s somebody that’s going to put in a lot of love and care,” Reed said. “It’s going to mean more to him than a normal job. He’s got a good situation to step into.”
Reed led the Rockets to an 85-96 record across his seven seasons, with their best result a 19-10 ledger in the 2021-22 season. He’s currently serving as one of Unity softball’s assistant coaches under Aimee Davis.
“We had a hard decision to make when we chose to move here (from Springfield), and I would say other than that decision, this is the hardest decision I’ve made in my life,” Reed said. “Coaching ... is a passion of mine, and I love doing that.”
Franks played high school basketball during a strong period in Unity’s program history. The Rockets won four regional championships and three sectional titles while Franks suited up for the Rockets.
“I’ve got so many unbelievable memories and experiences that I’m so grateful to have had at Unity,” Franks said. “To come back and to be part of building that again is really exciting.”
Perhaps the biggest change for Unity boys’ basketball between Franks’ last appearance on the Rockets’ sideline and today is the school’s move into the challenging Illini Prairie Conference.
“It’s a great opportunity. ... (Reed has) done a phenomenal job of building the program back,” Franks said. “I would argue with anybody that Unity is one of the best jobs in 2A. It’s had a lot of success, and it’s got a great history.”
Franks, who also will be a Unity High social studies teacher, said he’s learned quite a bit about coaching since leaving Tolono for other pastures.
“The biggest thing is experience. There’s no substitute,” Franks said. “I’ve been watching Unity from afar. The teams have high expectations. They come out, they compete. And the expectation is (for the kids) to play as hard as they can, and to continue to move the program to higher and higher places.”
Reed feels the schedule the Rockets contested under his leadership will help Franks’ teams reach those greater heights.
“I think basketball is a lot more important now than when I arrived,” Reed said. “We’re set up to have some success.”
Beyond wins and losses, Reed said he’ll miss interacting with Unity’s kids in a coaching capacity.
“Everybody loves game night, but when you’re a coach, you really love just being with the boys at practice, or the girls at practice, day after day,” Reed said. “I had a great time being the basketball coach at Unity.”