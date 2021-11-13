CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins stood in the middle of Lou Henson Court giving consecutive technicals on Andre Curbelo and Brad Underwood two thumbs down. The Illinois sophomore forward threw in a quick boo for good measure.
Hawkins’ displeasure with the technical fouls on his teammate and coach was echoed — loudly — by the State Farm Center crowd. Then he gave 14,327 Illini fans in attendance Friday night reason to cheer.
Hawkins’ play at both ends of the court the 11th-ranked Illini during an easy 92-53 win against Arkansas State.
The Illini (2-0) got closer to full strength with Curbelo (eight points, seven assists) and Trent Frazier (12 points) back in the starting lineup after missing the opener with injury. But Hawkins stole the show.
“Hawkins had as good a spurt in the first half — with effort plays — maybe in my time here,” Underwood said. “We can’t forget he’s still developing into a really good college player. He’s going to make some mistakes. As long as they’re the aggressive type, I’m good. I thought he was much better (Friday). I thought he was under control. When he plays like that, he’s a heck of a player.”
The California native had his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and four blocks against Arkansas State (1-1).
“I think it’s kind of evident now I can really lock in and bring a lot of energy,” Hawkins said. “Every time I make a play, it just elevates me. When you bring energy, it just elevates other guys, and it’s contagious. Any time I made a blocked shot, a rebound, any time I make a play — I just feel it. The crowd is going, and I get juiced up. It’s contagious for the whole team.”
Hawkins’ late first-half rally came after Arkansas State made all four technical free throws and cut Illinois’ lead to 30-24 with 6 minutes, 31 seconds to play in the half. Curbelo’s technical was the result of an ongoing back-and-forth between the Illini point guard and the Red Wolves’ bench. Underwood’s came as he argued — rather vociferously — that the officials should have kept Arkansas State coach Mike Balado in check as he traded verbal jabs with Curbelo.
Then Hawkins took control, Illinois pushed its lead to 48-26 at halftime and the rout was officially on.