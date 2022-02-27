ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Here’s how much confidence Trent Frazier’s teammates had in the veteran Illinois guard when he pulled up from a couple steps behind the three-point line with the shot clock dwindling in the final minute of Sunday’s game at Michigan.
“Watch my body language when he shot the ball,” Illinois center Kofi Cockburn said. “I’m already running back.”
“I was already running back,” Illini guard Andre Curbelo added.
Frazier turned another broken play into another three-point dagger on the road Sunday. Just more than a week after shutting the door on Michigan State, Frazier came through in the clutch again to put the finishing touches on Illinois’ 93-85 victory against Michigan.
It wasn’t just the rise-and-fire three-pointer that gave Illinois a seven-point lead with 45 seconds to play. Frazier also hit Cockburn on an alley oop in transition, knocked down a pair of free throws and picked off a bad pass from Michigan’s DeVante’ Jones to finish off the win.
Illinois entered the 2021-22 season in a closer by committee situation. Ayo Dosunmu handled all of those big moments the previous two seasons. His departure for the NBA left the job unfilled and without a clear cut successor.
Turns out Frazier’s the guy.
“He took it from Ayo,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Ayo doesn’t have that thing anymore. That’s all his. I’d like to tell you again (the three-pointer) was a great play. No. It was a dude making a play. When you get to this level, you’ve got to have guys make plays. Trent just made them.”
Frazier’s teammates expect it at this point.
“Whenever he gets in his groove and sees the time going down in a situation like that where we need a tough shot, he always steps up and knocks it down,” Cockburn said. “I have the utmost confidence in him.”
Frazier is leaning on his experience to come through in moments like that. The fifth-year guard mentioned that particular fact several times after the game. He’s nearing the end of his fifth season of college basketball. He’s seen it all.
“When it’s close like that, I never shy away from the moment,” Frazier said. “I had confidence in myself, and I just made a play. Being a fifth-year, I kind of know the Xs and Os of college basketball.
“I try to go out there and always play the right way. I try to be too much of a point guard sometimes always getting my teammates involved. I kind of shy away from knowing I can also score. Me and coach have had loads of conversations where I need to be more aggressive — pick and choose when I need to be — and I thought I did a better job of that (Sunday) getting to my spots and getting my looks and playing free out there and playing with confidence.”
Frazier’s late flurry of points gave him 17 for the game. He was one of four Illinois players in double figures, with Cockburn leading the way with 27. Alfonso Plummer added 23 points, and Curbelo finished with 12 off the bench.
It was the type of offensive performance the Illini thought they’d be getting on a regular basis this season. A season-long combination of injuries and illness — plus Cockburn’s suspension to start the season — meant getting that level of production proved difficult.
“We had to change,” Underwood said. “We had to compromise. We had to do things differently simply based on personnel. I thought we’d score 90 every game. I told you guys I wanted to be faster. It didn’t work. Personnel changed. We had to play without point guards, so we found a way to play that suited this group of guys and those freshmen.
“(Sunday) is the first (game) I felt the balance. The ball screen offense. The post-up options. The ability to go make plays and get guys shots. (Sunday) was the most comfortable I’ve felt as coach coaching that side of the ball in a long time just simply because we had some things going. We had some things to work with.”
Now that Illinois has seen a glimpse of its potential at that end of the court, building off it is the next goal. The Illini shot 71 percent from the field in the second half and 57 percent for the game. Curbelo still sees room for improvement.
“I think we’re getting close to the team that we’ve got to be down the stretch for that Big Ten tournament and March Madness,” Curbelo said. “It’s just a matter of time.”