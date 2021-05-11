CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood neatly changed the narrative last Thursday from news of two assistant coaches leaving for Kentucky to a new hire on what will be a new-look Illinois coaching staff.
Official word of Kentucky announcing its hiring of Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman broke at 9:40 a.m. Less than two hours later the first report of Chester Frazier’s pending hire hit the web — a move that generated a positive response from Illinois fans. A former Illini on the bench? It was seen as a good move.
What came next, though, wasn’t exactly a surprise. Illinois fans were pleased to see the former guard return, but they had one question.
Can he recruit?
The answer to that question is nuanced. Frazier will be recruiting to a new program after spending the last two seasons at Virginia Tech and the previous seven seasons at Kansas State. And Illinois isn’t the same program he left in 2009.
A realistic approach to recruiting at Illinois is a necessary part of the equation, too. Even with Antigua and Coleman shaping the recruiting board, the Illini weren’t landing five-star prospects with regularity in the last four recruiting classes.
Top 50 recruits like Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo still wound up in Champaign, but the Illinois staff relied on its ability to evaluate talent outside the upper echelon of prospects and develop them accordingly.
Fit over star rankings has long been Underwood’s raison d’être anyway. A two-year stint at Virginia Tech didn’t allow Frazier to develop a recruiting foothold with the Hokies, but he showed an ability to spot talent that could develop during his time at Kansas State. That he was thrown in the deep end recruiting to a high-major program in his first job as an assistant coach only raised the difficulty.
“He wasn’t at a lower level,” Matt McCumber said. The former manager at Illinois under Bruce Weber was director of student-athlete development at Kansas State when Frazier was also on staff.
“He had to go and get dudes right away, and that’s not easy when you’re just starting off,” McCumber continued. “You’ve got to get your name out there and basically get a couple guys before people believe, ‘Hey, this guy can do it.’ He did that by finding under-the-radar guys that ended up doing very well at K-State.”
Frazier played a key role in recruiting the 2015 class that eventually got Kansas State to the Elite Eight in 2018.
Leading the way for that group was Barry Brown. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native was a three-star prospect and ranked No. 250 in the 247Sports Composite. Frazier brought Brown to Manhattan, Kan., and he turned into a legitimate college basketball star.
Brown finished his Kansas State career with 1,781 points after becoming a starter midway through his freshman season. The 6-foot-3 point guard was also a two-time All-Big 12 and two-time All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection and was named the conference’s defensive player of the year as a senior. Frazier also recruited Kamau Stokes — another three-star prospect and eventual 1,000-point career scorer — on that Elite Eight team.
He also helped get Cartier Diarra, who was a freshman starter in 2017-18 for the Wildcats and eventually followed Frazier to Virginia Tech before opting out of the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s probably a little easier to recruit at a place like Illinois compared to K-State, and he’s really progressed in that area,” McCumber said. “He just knows what he’s looking for and is a good talent evaluator, and he worked at it.”