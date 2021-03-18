CHAMPAIGN — A piece of the net Trent Frazier cut after Illinois Big Ten tournament championship win is tied to his championship hat.
Said hat has barely left Frazier’s head since he first put it on Sunday following Illinois’ overtime win against Ohio State. For practice, sure. Anytime else in the last three days? Maybe not.
“This is four years worth of work,” Frazier said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been a long journey, obviously, but this is a special feeling. I don’t think I’ve not worn this hat since Sunday.”
The Big Ten tournament title. A No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Another season with 20-plus wins. It’s those same four years of work paying off for Frazier, who’s been a part of Brad Underwood’s rebuild at Illinois since day one. A John Groce recruit who stuck around when the coaching change was made in March 2017.
Sunday night’s Big Ten tournament celebration allowed time for Frazier to reflect on how far the program has progressed in his four years. So did Monday’s NCAA-mandated, not quite 24-hour quarantine.
“It’s exciting, overwhelming joy to see how far we’ve come,” Frazier said.
The truth of the matter: Illinois has come pretty far since Frazier’s freshman season. He was a go-to scorer — second only to Leron Black — but on a 14-18 team. His sophomore year was, in fact, worse. Illinois went 12-21, setting a program record for losses in a single season.
“He was so used to winning,” said Rodnell Frazier, Trent’s dad. “The first couple years at Illinois to see all those losses, that’s why I say I’m very glad to see him stick it out. He could have easily folded. When things were going bad, he could have come home or gone to another school.
“He was the first one to call me and say, ‘Dad, I’m staying.’ He didn’t want to leave. We had other schools calling him, but he wanted to stay. I said, ‘That’s good. We’re going to stay here and ride it out.’”
Frazier was all-in on Underwood, who had recruited him out of high school while still the coach at Stephen F. Austin. It was Frazier’s belief in what Underwood could do at Illinois — what he had done at SFA and Oklahoma State — that made him stay.
“He was always loyal to Illinois through thick and thin,” said Matt Colin, Frazier’s high school coach. “He loved the school. He loved the fans. … He saw, slowly, that everything was falling into place. I don’t think there was ever a doubt he would stay and stay the whole time. He truly loved what he had there at Illinois.”
Frazier never thought what the Illini have accomplished the last two seasons — the winning, the national relevance — wouldn’t happen.
“Not a chance,” Frazier said. “That’s why I’m still here. I believed in the coaching staff. I believed in Coach Underwood. I knew what he’d done in his college career as a coach. I watched him coach in March Madness games. I’d seen how good his teams were. That’s why I’m still here.
“I believed in the whole, entire coaching staff. I believed in him changing this program around and getting it to where it needed to be. He’s done that, and I’m very blessed to be a part of that.”
Frazier’s time at Illinois has come full circle. The freshman scorer to the senior two-way threat. Two consecutive losing seasons to what should have been two straight NCAA tournament appearances, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s been a very, very stable piece of our process of growing this program,” Underwood said. “He and Da’Monte (Williams) have been huge in that area. They’re great character guys. They’re great people. We’ve built with them and around them.
“He’s never wavered. He’s been on board. He’s been about winning from the day he got here. He’s been bought in to our process, and he’s worked extremely hard to become the player he is.”
Frazier managed to sneak in a reflective moment ahead of Illinois’ Wednesday practice at Farmers Coliseum. It was the Illini’s first look at the venue where they’ll play Drexel in their 12:15 p.m. Friday game in Indianapolis.
Seeing the court for the first time, March Madness graphics in place, was the realization of a childhood dream.
“I dreamed of that as a kid growing up wanting to play college basketball,” Frazier said. “I wanted to be a part of March Madness. The buzzer-beater moments. The confetti moments. That was all special. To walk out on the basketball court (Wednesday) and see ‘March Madness,’ it was like all my dreams came true.”