Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois Jacob Grandison (3) during Illini basketball practice at Ubben on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

 Robin Scholz
CHAMPAIGN — Make that two Illinois guards considered among the best in the nation heading into the 2019-20 season. Illini junior Trent Frazier was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list Tuesday after teammate Ayo Dosunmu was announced as an early candidate for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday.

Frazier was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season after ranking second for Illinois in scoring at 13.7 points per game. The 6-foot-1 lefty also ranked second for the Illini in assists (2.6 apg) and second on the team in three-point shooting percentage (40.6 percent).

Frazier scored in double figures in 22 games as a sophomore, with five games of 20-plus points during Illinois' 12-21 season. His 80 made three-pointers ranked ninth all-time in program history for a single season, and he finished third in the Big Ten making 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Two of the last five Jerry West Award winners have come from the Big Ten, with Purdue's Carsen Edwards winning in 2018 and Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell taking home the honor in 2015. Duke's RJ Barrett won the award last season.

 Players can play their way onto and off the watch list at any point during the 2019-20 season. Joining Frazier on the list from the Big Ten were Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Michigan State's Joshua Langford. The rest of the early candidates are as follows:

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Temple "T.J." Gibbs, Notre Dame

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

Mustapha Heron, St. John's

Desmond Bane, TCU

Jordan Bowden, Tennessee

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

