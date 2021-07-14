CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wasted exactly zero time getting involved in Jayden Epps’ recruitment when he decommitted from Providence in mid-May.
Epps pulled back from the Friars on May 18. He posted on Instagram that it was his intention to get a full measure of the recruiting process after a crucial part of it — along with his junior season at King’s Fork (Va.) — was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois offer? It came on May 18, too.
The Illini hadn’t been involved with Epps before that.
Brad Underwood hiring Chester Frazier as an assistant coach and bringing the former Illinois guard back “home” was the difference. A difference that led to a Tuesday afternoon commitment, with Epps choosing the Illini rather than Kansas, Connecticut or North Carolina State.
“I think that was one of the biggest factors in his recruitment,” Team Loaded (Va.) assistant coach Stef Welsh told The News-Gazette. “Chester had been recruiting Jayden since he was in the ninth grade. He took his first visit (to Virginia Tech), and he and Chester developed a real family-oriented bond. With Chester going home to Illinois and Illinois being a basketball school, I think that made his decision a little easier for him.”
Epps is the third commit for Illinois in the Class of 2022, and Frazier has been the lead recruiter for both players who picked the Illini this month. The additions of St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) guard Sencire Harris and now Epps, who will move from King’s Fork to Combine Academy (N.C.) for the 2021-22 season, have also vaulted the Illini up the recruiting ranks.
Epps checks in as the highest-ranked among Illinois’ three 2022 recruits. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound combo guard is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as high as No. 61 in the class per 247Sports. Harris is another four-star recruit and checks in at No. 59 nationally per Rivals. Reggie Bass, who was the first to commit on March 19, is as three-star guard.
The trio together now form what is the No. 3 class nationally in the 247Sports team rankings. Only North Carolina — buoyed by two former Illini targets in Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington — and Ohio State rank higher.
Epps, for the moment, is the headliner. And Welsh sees his protege — he’s coached him since the seventh grade — as next in line for Illinois at the top guard spot on the heels of Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo.
The Illini and Epps are, in Welsh’s view, a “perfect fit.”
“You’ve got Ayo getting ready to go in the (NBA) draft and Curbelo who’s getting some early draft attention,” Welsh said. “I think Jayden fits that mold. Curbelo’s a little more pass-first, and Jayden is more a shot-first, playmaking type of guard. He just falls in line with those type of prototypical guards that Brad has been bringing in that come in and make an immediate impact.”
Epps has had that impact on every team he’s played for the last few years. He played as a freshman at Granby (Va.) before transferring to King’s Fork, where he helped the Bulldogs win a share of a state title after the end of the season was cut short because of COVID-19. Epps earned All-Tidewater Player of the Year honors from the Norfolk (Va.) Virginian-Pilot after his successful 2019-20 season saw him average 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Welsh sees more of the same for Epps in the future at Illinois.
“All the teams he’s ever been on they let him go out there and score, because that’s what he does,” Welsh said. “He’s learning how to run a team, and he’s learned how to really play the position. I think that people are so wowed by his scoring abilities at the guard spot, they tend to overlook how easy he makes the game for his teammates as well.”
What Welsh stresses is Epps’ best attribute is one Underwood covets. The former Arkansas guard calls Epps “a winner.”
Epps has bolstered that by his growth during the last six months of finding a way to impact the game beyond his preternatural scoring ability. Developing a two-way guard mentality has only elevated Epps’ game.
“The way that he can really, really guard, that’s started to stand out to people,” Welsh said. “People get so mesmerized by how he can hit 30-feet three-pointers or hit five or six three-pointers in a row that they tend to overlook how gifted of a passer he is and how gifted of a defender he is.”