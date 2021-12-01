CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t intend to play Trent Frazier 32 minutes Monday night against Notre Dame.
The Illinois senior guard hadn’t practiced in the lead-up to the game. Plus several days before that. Frazier hadn’t touched a basketball, in fact, since he injured his knee Nov. 23 in Kansas City, Mo., during the Illini’s Hall of Fame Classic win against Kansas State.
Underwood wasn’t even sure Frazier would play against Notre Dame. Part of the reason the Illinois coach’s answer to director of operations Joey Biggs about a starting lineup drew an “I don’t know yet” just 44 minutes before tipoff.
Frazier was ultimately the last Illini to take the court for warmups Monday night at State Farm Center. A brace for his left knee gave him a paired set with the brace he’s worn on his right shoulder since a hard fall during Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) at the end of October.
Then Frazier played those aforementioned 32 minutes against Notre Dame. Scored seven points. Led Illinois with six assists. Ended up filling a key role during the Illini’s 82-72 Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory against the Irish.
“You talk about the ultimate competitor,” Underwood said. “He hates missing practice. He hates anything he can’t compete to win at. He literally walked into the coach’s locker room and said, ‘Coach, I’m good for 35 tonight if you need me.’ Man, don’t you love that as a coach. That makes your heart feel pretty good when you know you’ve got a guy like that ready to line it up and go because that was his mindset.”
Frazier’s focus in the five-plus days following the fall he took against Kansas State and subsequent knee injury shifted off the basketball court and on to the rehab process. He worked endlessly with athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Massages were important to handle swelling. Frazier also spent time riding an exercise bike and on an AlterG treadmill.
“Obviously, I’m a little stiff, but ever since that game, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Frazier said Monday night after arriving for the postgame press conference with ice on his left knee. “I haven’t done anything basketball-wise 100 percent. This is what it’s about. My guys needed me. They trusted me. I wanted to go out there, give my all and do whatever I could to help my team win.”
Frazier said his return was more of a mental challenge than physical. He knew he’d still hurt some. He also knew his team was still shorthanded because of other injuries and illness.
“If you tell yourself it don’t hurt, it don’t hurt,” Frazier said. “Coach said the most important thing (Monday) before the game was adrenaline — one of the most important medicines, drugs in the world. When you don’t think about it and get going, it doesn’t hurt. That’s what it was (Monday) for me. I wasn’t focused on that. I was just out there doing whatever it took for my team to win. Defense. My voice. I thought I made a huge impact there.”
Kofi Cockburn would agree. Frazier doesn’t have to be Illinois’ leading scorer to make an impact. The presence he brings — particularly on the defensive end — is noticeable.
“If you know Trent, you know what he gives us,” Cockburn said. “He gives us toughness, leadership — everything that you need for winning. (Sunday) I asked him he was going to play, and he was messing with me a little bit and he said ‘no.’ I almost cried and was like, ‘Bro, you know I need you more than anything, man.’
“Not just because we need him to win, but because of the person he is. When he’s on the floor, his energy and leadership is always right, and he knows what to say. He’s great for us, and it’s great having him.”
That Frazier went to the coach’s locker room ahead of Monday’s game to tell Underwood he was ready was pretty much in character. Even after suffering the shoulder injury in the IUP exhibition, Frazier was adamant he could still play and only missed Illinois’ season opener against Jackson State before returning, shoulder brace and all.
Monday was just more of the same.
“When Trent hurt his shoulder, he fought the doctors to play,” Underwood said. “He said, ‘You’re not sitting me out. I’m playing.’ That’s Trent. Then you have to have those conversations that, ‘Hey, this is for your best interest.’
“We knew this one was just a matter of him being in position where it was strong. He knows his game count is dwindling quick, and they go fast. He’s going to take advantage of all of them.”