CHAMPAIGN — The abrupt end to the 2019-20 college basketball season was a disappointment for Illinois. The Illini felt they could make a run both in the Big Ten tournament and then NCAA tournament in an “anything can happen” March.
What happened instead was a canceled season with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic just taking root in the United States.
Trent Frazier was already feeling a little disappointed as the regular season came to an end. Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year? Frazier’s name not being mentioned among the best defenders in the conference?
The Illini guard was, let’s say, less than thrilled.
“I focused a lot these past couple years on defense,” Frazier said. “I think I’ve improved on that. I was pissed they snubbed me out of defensive player of the year or at least top defensive players in the conference.”
Frazier was feeling more positive Thursday during a Zoom call with several local media. Easy to feel positive in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement by the NCAA that the 2020-21 season can start Nov. 25.
Frazier will get another chance to prove his defensive prowess in the Big Ten. Illinois will be provided the opportunity to build off a breakout 2019-20 season that ended with a spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the year.
Consider Frazier and the Illini ready.
“We’ve been preparing since we got back on campus,” Frazier said. “We’ve been working out every day — Monday through Friday — just getting better and working, working, working. Hearing that exciting news and knowing how we changed this program and we have a chance to be in the spotlight again and show everyone what we’re about, it’s every exciting.”
That opportunity hits a little harder for Frazier because the 2020-21 season will also double as his last at Illinois. The senior guard came in at the ground floor of Illini coach Brad Underwood’s rebuild.
Frazier was there for the 14-18 start as a freshman. Then the record-setting (and not in a good way) 12-21 season as a sophomore. He was only starting to reap the rewards of sticking with it when his junior season came to a screeching halt.
“Just being able to stick through these past three years and stay with this program has helped me become a better player myself,” Frazier said. “Not run away from problems and situations.”
The situation Illinois faces heading into the 2020-21 season is obviously unique. The ongoing pandemic altered the team’s summer workouts and still has the Illini sticking with smaller groups. Preparation for the 2020-21 season, which will begin in earnest Oct. 14 with the official start of practices, has been and will likely continue to be different.
Frazier said his job and the job for the rest of the veterans on the Illinois roster would be getting the freshmen as caught up as possible by late November.
“The season is going to come fast,” Frazier said. “Like coach says, we play pros every night. You can’t make mistakes. We’re going to be playing at the highest level — playing big-time games every night. To win basketball games at this level, we can’t be making a lot of mistakes. I think the biggest thing for me is to continue to be vocal with these younger guys and help them and bring them along the way and show them how things go.”
Frazier projects Illinois as an NCAA tournament team this coming season. Experience, talent and depth are on the Illini’s side. And while his focus turns — at least in part — to helping his teammates as a veteran leader, Frazier spent his offseason attacking his own weaknesses to improve his game.
Frazier’s defensive goals remain the same. He takes it as a personal affront when his man scores. Offensively, the 6-foot-2 lefty knew he had to improve after a junior season that was the least efficient of his career.
“I’ve been working a lot on my finishing around the rim,” Frazier said. “Me being a smaller guy on the court, watching film from last year, I think I shied away from driving the basketball a little bit and shot probably a few too many threes and relied on my jumper. This past offseason I’ve worked my behind off with different finishes around the rim, getting my right hand stronger and getting stronger personally.
“My jump shot, I’ve been working a lot on that. Creating space. Getting my shot off quicker. Being a smaller guy, I’ve got to have different types of moves. I have a lot of different weapons I’ve added to my game.”