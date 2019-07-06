CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier readily admits he didn’t use to be a morning person. Now?
The Illinois junior guard is part of the oftentimes sizable group of players that regularly shows up at Ubben Basketball Complex at 7 a.m. to get shots up together before the team’s more structured summer workouts later in the morning.
Frazier still might not really be a true morning person, but he’s adapted. It was part necessity — Illini coach Brad Underwood moved to morning practices during the 2018-19 season — and part a willingness to put in extra work to improve his game.
“I had to change that,” Frazier said. “I had to wake up and work out in the morning. I had to change little detail things to help me grow and be successful during the season. I’m used to it now. I can come in 7 a.m. in the morning for workouts to shoot.
“I think that’s going to be helpful for me in the season in the long run. What’s going to be the key for us is the little detail things — us sticking together, fighting through adversity and holding each other accountable.”
Frazier has hit the halfway point of his Illinois career. A part-time starter as a true freshman in 2017-18, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound lefty guard started 31 of 32 games last season and was the Illini’s second leading scorer at 13.7 points per game.
At his current pace, he’ll hit the 1,000-point career mark before the middle of the coming season and rank among the top 50 scorers in program history.
“As a vet, I think I’ve grown a lot these last two years as a player and as a person,” said Frazier, who is one of just four scholarship upperclassmen on the Illinois roster. “Coach Underwood and my teammates, they believe in me and they trust in me. I know my role. Guys look to me as someone to talk to and someone they can count on on the floor, and I think that’s incredible for me. I know what I can do. My goal right now is getting my teammates more involved in the game.”
The ball is in Frazier’s hands. A lot. While he shared point guard duties last season with Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz — with the trio sometimes on the floor together at the same time — it was Frazier who regularly initiated the offense.
“Coach trusts me with the ball in my hand to call the right play and make the right decision,” Frazier said. “I know the whole playbook — every play we run. I know our defensive sets. I think the biggest thing for me is I became more vocal on the floor helping guys and getting guys in the right spots. When guys come to me, I can be confident in giving the right answer.”
Frazier’s growth and maturity isn’t isolated. The entire team has made positive strides this offseason. The Illinois players are holding each other accountable more.
“As a team, I think we took that responsibility to be able, when the coach is not around, to take the responsibility to coach each other,” Frazier said. “I think the biggest thing about us is everybody knows what they’re doing on the court. We don’t argue with each other. We’ve got our own rules — a bunch of little detail things that will help us be successful down the road this season. As a whole, the culture that Underwood has built is incredible, and I think it will only go up.”
Underwood has noticed.
“The one thing we look for and talk about a lot is internal leadership,” the Illinois coach said. “It’s been very nice that our guys have handled a situation where a guy showed up tardy and late for something. When those guys are handling that and I don’t have to, that’s growth. That’s one thing that has been positive.”
Frazier said the team made a concerted effort to work on being more mature as a team. Developing an even closer bond — on and off the court — has helped.
“We’ve been bonding a lot together,” Frazier said. “We’ve played an unbelievable amount of basketball together. We’re learning each other and learning new things about each other. When we’re around each other, we’re laughing and we’re joking around. We’re in the gym every day. Everybody is working out at 7 a.m. — a bunch of guys. This last month has been incredible for us.”
The fact Illinois has an experienced group this offseason has helped. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn is the only newcomer currently on campus. Everybody else knows the score, which wasn’t the case last summer with more newcomers than returning players on the roster.
“We all know how much work we’ve got to put into it and what we have to do and how together we have to stay,” sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “Just having a year experience in your bag is a great feeling. We understand that it’s not individual.
“Like last summer, that was the big difference. Last summer a lot of guys would work individually and stay really individual, but now we are trying to do it all together. Like guys coming in together to get shots up. Or we’re like, ‘Let’s get a good lift in together. Let’s get treatment together.’ Guys are coming more and more together and being more one.”
From long distance
Trent Frazier has made 141 three-pointers during his first two seasons in an Illinois uniform. Take a look at the top 10 three-point specialists in Illini history:
RANK, PLAYER, YEARS, THREE-POINTERS
1. Cory Bradford 1999-2002 327
2. Dee Brown 2003-06 299
3. D.J. Richardson, 2010-13, 278
4. Richard Keene, 1993-96, 237
5. Demetri McCamey, 2008-11, 236
6. Rich McBride, 2004-07, 216
7. Brandon Paul, 2010-13, 211
8. Luther Head, 2002-05, 209
9. Sean Harrington, 2000-03, 191
10. Kiwane Garris, 1994-97, 189