CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier has his immediate basketball future decided. The former Illinois guard signed a two-year deal with Serbian club KK FMP. Frazier’s new team, which is based in the capital city of Belgrade, plays in both the top league in Serbia and the ABA League featuring clubs from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia.
Frazier will join two other Americans on the KK FMP roster for his debut professional season. KK FMP also boasts former Murray State guard Bryce Jones and former Hawaii guard Garrett Nevels.
Frazier’s professional career begins after five seasons at Illinois as a day one, cornerstone piece of Brad Underwood’s program rebuild. The 6-foot-2 guard out of Wellington, Fla., started 137 of 157 games with the Illini and averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39 percent overall, 35.1 percent from three-point range and 77.6 percent at the free throw line for his career.
Frazier began his Illinois career as a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and ended it as an All-Big Ten Second Team pick in 2021-22. The lefty guard, who put up 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his final season, was also a two-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team pick.