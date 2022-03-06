CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams remembers his first practice at Illinois. But not for all the best reasons.
Williams had just been cleared following his rehab and recovery from an ACL tear his senior year at Peoria Manual when Illinois held its first workout ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Williams was not in game shape — not even in first practice of the year shape.
What Brad Underwood called “a little extracurricular running” had the then-freshman guard sprawled on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex gasping for air.
“I had just got cleared, and we were doing conditioning,” Williams said. “I about passed out. (Underwood) told me to pack my stuff up and go home.”
Trent Frazier’s debut that same season was just as painfully memorable. More than once, Underwood has told the story of Frazier in tears at the end of the bench at Lantz Arena on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. The host Panthers got the 80-67 victory in the disaster relief benefit game in Charleston, and Frazier was questioning if he could play Division I basketball.
“I peed down my leg the first time playing in a college arena,” Frazier said. “Obviously, it was a big adjustment. I was nervous.”
Williams ultimately didn’t pack up his stuff and go home after that brutal first practice. Frazier more than just found his footing as a freshman.
Five years later, both senior guards will be celebrated a second time — along with Jacob Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Kofi Cockburn — ahead of a 6:30 p.m. Sunday tip for No. 20 Illinois’ regular season finale against No. 24 Iowa.
“It’s hard to imagine that I’ll coach a game here next year without them in uniform,” Underwood said of Frazier and Williams. “To me, that’s sad — daunting. They’ve meant the world to me and my family.”
Frazier and Williams have been through every step of Underwood’s rebuild at Illinois. They stuck around after a 14-18 record in season one when roster upheaval peaked in the ensuing offseason.
The on-court situation also got worse before it got better with a 12-21 record during the 2018-19 season, yet Frazier and Williams had bought in completely on the task in front of them.
“Our sophomore year going into junior year we would sit down and talk about it,” Williams aid. “We’d already been through the tough times, so why not stay and have fun through the good times? Tough times don’t last forever. I feel like it defines you as a person.
“Being able to fight through that and get to where we’re at now is a great feeling. It’s really about if you’re a fighter or not and having that will to change something. We went through tough times at first, but look at us now.”
Where Illinois is now is a third consecutive season with at least 20 wins and locked into a double bye in the Big Ten tournament for a third straight year, too. The Illini would also be ready for a third straight NCAA tournament appearance had the 2020 tournament not been canceled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both of those guys have established a culture that I’m really, really proud of,” Underwood said. “The thing in both of their cases there was never talk about being a pro. It was just appreciation for being a great college player and a great student-athlete. They’ve always been about winning. There’s never been any ulterior motive. Both of them will have opportunities to go play at whatever level that may be, but it was never about coming here and I’m going to be a pro. I have great appreciation for that.”
Frazier said there was not one clear moment when he and Williams realized a turnaround at Illinois was only going to come with their contributions. It just happened during the course of two seasons of struggles and now three seasons of success.
“We kind of just stuck with the process and continued to come in here and do whatever it took to win,” Frazier said. “Help Underwood out by doing whatever he wanted us to do. We just bought into the system. We kind of expanded our role and took on the challenge. This means a lot to be a part of it and being a part of building the culture, changing it and getting this team back to a winning program. It’s special to be able to say you were a part of it.”
The journey for Frazier and Williams, who are both 23 years old, at Illinois has been a long one. It started with what Underwood called an “embarrassing night” in Charleston and evolved into the Illini returning to college basketball relevancy on their watch.
“One of the most daunting things to me was to think when we got in the league it was Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Purdue, and all of them had long, historic cultures that were so embedded and so deep,” Underwood said. “How were we ever going to get there? For those guys to now be on the other side of that, it’s that street toughness. It’s the grit. It’s that fight. It’s that competitive stuff. It’s the willingness to make your teammates better. It’s the sacrifice. Now I hope we’re one of those teams that everybody talks about. How do we catch Illinois? Those guys are responsible for that.”