CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier stepped forward Monday night to take the Big Ten tournament championship trophy from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman when the Illini were honored during halftime of the Illini football team’s spring game.
Frazier was also the first to climb the ladder last month to snip a piece of net after Illinois took down Ohio State in overtime to win that trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The senior guard has found himself front and center throughout all four years of Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s rebuilding process in C-U.
Four years just wasn’t enough.
Frazier announced on Saturday he was taking advantage of his pandemic-related bonus year of eligibility to run it back with Illini one more season.
Instead of a completely revamped backcourt with Ayo Dosunmu turning pro and Adam Miller transferring, Illinois will return Frazier alongside Andre Curbelo to bring some continuity and stability to the guard spot.
Plenty of needed leadership, too.
“You’re talking about a guy that never takes a play off in practice,” Underwood said of Frazier, who has been in a meaningful leadership position the past two seasons. “You’re talking about a guy that’s always, always, always at the forefront of everything we do in practice in terms of communicating with new guys and helping develop guys.
“He’s a guy that has a great rapport with myself and knows what I think and how we’re doing things and is in a position now where he can make suggestions and not just always have to listen, because he’s that far ahead of us. There’s no doubt he’s a significant piece to that.”
Frazier averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 2020-21 season as he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. His production went up across the board from a year prior, as he and Dosnumu truly figured out how they fit together on the court.
With Dosunmu now a probable — if not likely — first-round pick come July’s NBA draft, Frazier’s role changes again. Perhaps back to his freshman season when he was second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game as a go-to offensive option. Or at least something in that neighborhood.
“I think that’s one of the things he’s excited about,” Underwood said. “Trent’s always been viewed as a guy who’s a very capable scorer and just took on a role as a defender, playmaker and made shots when needed.”
This past season’s win at Michigan could have been a preview of that. Illinois crushed the Wolverines 76-53, with Frazier scoring a game-high 22 points in Dosunmu’s absence. It wasn’t just lighting up Michigan from three-point range, either. Frazier attacked the basket and tied his career high, which came in his freshman year, with five made two-pointers.
“He’s a guy that’s the Energizer bunny,” Underwood said. “His motor never stops. He’s a guy that when Ayo was out this year stepped in and was a proven scorer again as he was early in his career. A guy that epitomizes everything our culture is about.
“Very, very excited to have Trent. That gives us what we think is an outstanding defender, a guy that can play both (guard) spots and has done it throughout his career and a guy whose game has grown a lot in the last four years.”
Whether Illinois will have a trio of “super seniors” is still to be determined. Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer counts as the second, and Da’Monte Williams could make the same choice Frazier did and return for a fifth season with the Illini.
Underwood said those discussions with Williams are ongoing.
“We’ll continue to work through that and do what’s best for them — academically and athletically, as well,” the Illinois coach added. “He’s no different than anybody else. We just try to have constant communication.”