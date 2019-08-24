CHAMPAIGN — Turns out the recruiting pipeline from Trinity Catholic (Mo.) to Illinois is still flowing. After missing out on four-star athlete Mookie Cooper (Ohio State) and four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John (Missouri), the Illini landed a commitment Saturday from three-star athlete James Frenchie.

Frenchie’s commitment is the second for Illinois in the Class of 2020 from Trinity Catholic. Four-star running back Reggie Love committed to the Illini in April. Frenchie’s commitment also makes for five total players from the St. Louis football powerhouse in the Lovie Smith era, which includes current freshmen Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper and former offensive lineman Larry Boyd. They all played for now Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson when he coached the Titans.

Frenchie is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in Missouri and No. 34 athlete in the 2020 class by Rivals. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder has filled a versatile role for Trinity Catholic since his freshman season, being utilized in both the run and pass game.

Frenchie has 60 career carries for 712 yards and 12 touchdowns, but his big play ability has been capitalized on most as a receiver. Heading into his senior season, Frenchie has 45 career receptions for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns — an average of 24.7 yards per catch.

As a junior during Trinity Catholic’s run to the MSHSAA Class 4 state title last season, Frenchie was at his most balanced in terms of production. He rushed 38 times for 538 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 350 yards and four more scores.

Illini land transfer safety Miami defensive back will sit out 2019 season

Frenchie, who picked Illinois over other power five offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee, is the Illini’s eighth commitment in the 2020 class.

He joins Love, four-star quarterback CJ Dixon (Loganville, Ga.), four-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson (Naperville), three-star offensive lineman Blaise Sparks (North Fort Myers, Fla.), two-star offensive linemen Kevin Tyler (Overland, Mo.) and Phifer Griffin (Monroe, N.C.) and two-star defensive tackle Quinton McCoy (Valrico, Fla.) in Illinois’ next recruiting class.