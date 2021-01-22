Bret Bielema was hired as Illinois' football coach 34 days ago and has been hard at work on the recruiting front ever since. Here's a closer look at the athletes he and his staff have received commitments from, as well as those they've extended offers to:
VERBAL COMMITMENTS
C.J. Hart Jr.
LB; 6-0, 234 lbs.
From: North Carolina State (transfer)
Skinny: Spent last two years with the Wolfpack, playing in 17 games and making 53 tackles, and comes into area of need for Illini with Jake Hansen, Milo Eifler gone.
Chase Hayden
RB; 5-10, 205 lbs.
From: East Carolina (transfer)
Skinny: His college career started in 2017 at Arkansas, where Bielema was coach at the time. Time at East Carolina ended with him opting out of lone season after three games.
Dwayne Johnson
LB; 6-3, 215 lbs.
From: Snellville, Ga. (Class of 2021)
Skinny: Young man carrying same name as "The Rock" announced Illini offer and committed in five-minute span via Twitter earlier this week.
Joshua McCray
RB; 6-1, 215 lbs.
From: Enterprise, Ala. (Class of 2021)
Skinny: Bielema's first commit on Jan. 5 holds three-star ranking and offers from Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Max Rosenthal
FB/TE; 6-2, 262 lbs.
From: Michigan State (transfer)
Skinny: New Trier product spent three seasons with Spartans and projects as H-back with Illini.
Eddie Smith
DB; 6-0, 196 lbs.
From: Alabama (transfer)
Skinny: Recruited in high school by Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was at Missouri, and has been with Crimson Tide for last three years.
PUBLICIZED OFFERS
(Note: List does not include athletes offered only by Lovie Smith's staff.)
Jared Badie
OLB; 6-4, 202 lbs.
From: Oswego (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Three-star prospect also offered by Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue.
Dontae Balfour
CB; 6-2, 170 lbs.
From: Starke, Fla. (Class of 2021)
Skinny: Ranked 95th in his position statewide, three-star recruit was targeted by Walters at Missouri.
Hank Beatty
WR; 5-11, 175 lbs.
From: Rochester (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Two-star target's biggest offers have come from Illini and Iowa State.
Joe Brunner
OT; 6-6, 305 lbs.
From: Whitefish Bay, Wis. (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Four-star athlete is 2022's top-rated offensive tackle in Wisconsin, holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Sebastian Cheeks
OLB; 6-2, 210 lbs.
From: Evanston (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Another four-star recruit, he's No. 3 statewide in his class at outside linebacker and possesses offers from Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Reggie Fleurima
WR; 6-2, 200 lbs.
From: Naperville (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Fourth-ranked in Illinois' 2022 class at receiver, four-star prospect carries offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue.
Dallan Hayden
RB; 6-0, 192 lbs.
From: Memphis, Tenn. (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Brother of Illini commit Chase Hayden is a four-star target who is ranked eighth in state's 2022 class at running back. On Jan. 1, he released a final four of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee.
Lucas Heyer
OT; 6-5, 305 lbs.
From: Maplewood, Minn. (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Like Brunner, the No. 1 offensive tackle in his state's 2022 class. Heyer carries offers from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Carson Hinzman
C; 6-5, 280 lbs.
From: Hammond, Wis. (Class of 2022)
Skinny: No. 2 center in Wisconsin's 2022 class has drawn offers from Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and home-state Badgers.
Mac Markway
TE; 6-4, 250 lbs.
From: St. Louis (Class of 2023)
Skinny: Sophomore already boasts 19 offers, including one from reigning champ Alabama. In the Big Ten, other offers are from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska.
Danny McGuire
OT; 6-5, 280 lbs.
From: Evergreen Park (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Illinois' seventh-ranked offensive tackle in junior class is also a three-star talent who holds offers from Indiana and Michigan State.
Rashad Rochelle
ATH; 6-0, 170 lbs.
From: Springfield (Class of 2022)
Skinny: A Rutgers verbal commit in October 2020, Rochelle also has been offered by Purdue.
Isaiah Taylor
S; 5-11, 175 lbs.
From: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Class of 2021)
Skinny: Taylor received offer from Bielema two days before Christmas but since has committed to Arizona.
Mason Taylor
TE; 6-4, 225 lbs.
From: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Class of 2022)
Skinny: Brother of Isaiah Taylor was offered same day as sibling and has been offered by Miami and Pittsburgh this week.