CHARLESTON — Shouts echo from the far end of the weight room at O’Brien Stadium. That’s where the veterans on the Eastern Illinois football team are finishing up their workout.
It’s approaching 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning in mid-June — relatively late in this new era of EIU football. This is the second group of the day. The other half of the team started at 6 a.m.
The energy level is high. Strength coach Joe Orozco doesn’t have to do much more than instruct the upperclassmen. They provide their own motivation, keeping up a steady pattern of encouragement.
Orozco’s energy, which also doesn’t wane, is directed more toward the EIU freshman. They haven’t been in Charleston long. This is all new.
“It got awfully quiet over here,” Orozco booms as he ventures over to the newest Panthers.
Adam Cushing observes it all from just inside the door. The first-year EIU coach splits his attention between his players — occasionally barking out “Tempo!” to the freshmen — and pointing out the improvements he’d like to make to the weight room.
New weights are on the list. So is a permanent nutrition station in the corner just inside the door — a place where the Panthers can grab a (healthy) snack to fuel up before their workout and then start their recovery when they finish.
That’s just a small part of Cushing’s plan as he tries to guide EIU back into relevance in the Ohio Valley Conference and Football Championship Subdivision. The Panthers made the FCS playoffs and won more than five OVC games just once (the 2015 season) during former coach Kim Dameron’s five years on the job.
And Cushing has a plan. Organizational skills have long been his strong suit as a coach. Part of Cushing’s initial meetings with all of his returning players — his No. 1 priority after being hired Dec. 10 — was to find out what they thought was missing from the program. The response was nearly unanimous.
‘He is super organized’
Cushing’s office inside the first floor of O’Brien Stadium hasn’t changed much since he first moved in last December. The east wall is a mural of EIU football past. The personal touches are few and far between. At least for now.
Artwork from Cushing’s three children — Abby, Dana and Alexander — have a place of prominence behind his desk and in the cabinet that faces it. He also has a pair of candy dishes on his desk. Bait, he said, to get his players in the door.
This was where Cushing met with the returning players the first week he was on campus last winter after getting his first head coaching job.
“I asked them a bunch of questions, but I always ended with, ‘What can our football coaching staff do for this program? And tell me about the team’s connection to each other,’” Cushing said. “Every man that I met with said that our coaching staff could help with discipline, accountability (and) attention to detail.”
Talk about a fit. Discipline, accountability and attention to detail is essentially Cushing’s motto. That focus is something both Cushing’s new players and the coaches he hired on his staff — many he worked with previously at Northwestern — use to describe him.
“He came in here and set up a well-planned program,” redshirt junior quarterback Harry Woodbery said. “It’s very, very organized. People know exactly what’s going on. I think accountability is a huge thing he brought in — making every person accountable for the information they’ve been given and more importantly for each teammate.
“You’re not just worried about yourself. You’re worried about every man on this team. That’s, I think, a winning attitude, and that’s what he’s brought here.”
Offensive line coach Dan Hernandez came to Charleston after a season apiece at Towson and Truman State. Before that, the Boca Raton, Fla., native was an offensive graduate assistant and then quality control coach at Northwestern working directly with Cushing. He’s one of eight EIU staff members that either worked or played for Pat Fitzgerald in Evanston.
“He is super organized and has a plan for everything we’re doing and why we’re doing it and how we’re doing it and has a direction for the program,” Hernandez said about Cushing. “He’s detailed and he’s organized, but he’s charismatic. He has great enthusiasm. Those are some of the biggest things I take away from him that rubs off on our whole program. The biggest thing is the plan. He’s always eight steps ahead, but we’re always consistently self-reflecting. Could we have done something better? What could we have tweaked? What could we have changed? His organizational skills are tremendous. Those are some of the leadership qualities that you’re like, ‘Man, OK. That’s why he’s our head coach. That’s why he’s one of my mentors. That’s why we’re here.’”
Cushing’s style as a coach — even if he’s just six-plus months into his first job as a head coach — was shaped by the coaches he played and worked for. Paying attention to detail was the only approach playing for legendary high school coach Frank Lenti at Mount Carmel. Same working for the late Randy Walker and Fitzgerald at Northwestern.
“I didn’t play grade school football, so my first experience was high school, and it was pounded in my head that in order to do anything, you’ve got to do all the little things right all the time,” Cushing said. “I worked for Randy Walker and Pat Fitzgerald, who are cut from that same cloth. Those guys, you do the little things right or you do it over again.”
‘They care about us’
Cushing’s first spring practices at EIU were an adjustment for the players already on campus. Old habits needed breaking. Not necessarily bad habits, but habits that just weren’t going to fit with the way Cushing wanted his program to run.
“We had to focus very, very intently on all of those little habits on a daily basis,” Cushing said. “There was not pushback. We were doing things the way they did them, and we were going to teach it to be a different way. We were going to have it be up to the standard we wanted. They had to learn.
“The great part of this football team is the guys were willing to learn. We had some bumps along the way — some repeats and some repeats and some repeats and some repeats — but now you get to the point where you start to see after six months it’s creating the right habit.”
Senior wide receiver Matt Reyna admitted some hesitation on his part. He experienced a coaching change heading into his senior year of high school in Kingwood Park, Texas. It didn’t go well.
It also didn’t take long for Reyna to realize this coaching change was not like that one.
“You could just tell it was a family mentality,” Reyna said about the new EIU staff. “They actually care about us. Their dedication to the work is just insane. After what I’ve seen so far, I can only see this program growing.
“What I think the most they got out of us is everybody is starting to become their own leader for the team. Before this new coaching staff, I haven’t been the man I should be living up to be, but this coaching staff has helped me grow as a man. I’ve started to grow as a leader. I’m on the leadership council now and I’m trying to get my teammates right.”
The players elected their own leadership council. That group was intimately involved in helping form the direction the program would take with Cushing at the helm. They spent time discussing what was important to the players, to the coaches and to the EIU community as a whole, developing what they felt should be the standard for the program.
The hashtag “#ProtectTheStandard” is a regular addition to the team’s social media posts. It’s shorthand for the values Cushing has prioritized.
“We came up with some really important values — some really loaded words — to say these are the four choices that every individual is going to make on a daily basis,” Cushing said.
Those choices relate to attitude, investment, discipline and passion.
“We say those four things are the choices we make every day,” Cushing continued. “Those four things are the foundation of our values to help us make choices as a team moving forward. Once we make those four choices, we can trust each other. We can sacrifice for each other. We can compete with one another and compete against others. We can actually pursue excellence.”
‘It’s definitely valuable’
Cushing’s voice naturally crescendos when he discusses the values he wants his program to embrace. It’s a deep, resonant voice — good, surely, for cutting through the noise of a practice to hammer home an instruction or correct a mistake.
Cushing also uses that voice to move his all-staff meeting along this June day. Several topics are on the agenda that he wants to hit. Once an item comes to a natural conclusion, Cushing moves the discussion forward.
Cushing wants input from his assistants. Prompts them to chime in as they discuss what they learned during the first two weeks of June and how that can help them plan for July. The EIU coaches also bounce ideas back and forth on how they can mix in life lessons — one of them calls it “Real world Wednesdays” — in addition to what they do on the football field.
That the new staff has just six months with the seniors on the roster sets something of a deadline.
“How can we affect them?” Cushing says. “How can we impact them?”
Cushing has a way of keeping these staff meetings light, too. On this day, it was his take on adding SnapChat to his social media repertoire.
“I’m going to enter 2014,” Cushing deadpans.
Another light moment ensues when discussing how to pronounce a recruit’s name. Wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark Philmore II — a former Northwestern receiver — jokes that Cushing can’t go wrong with “Big dog” or “Brother man.”
It’s a close-knit EIU coaching staff. They’re comfortable with each other. That most of them either worked together at Northwestern or, at minimum, share those Wildcats’ ties is clear.
“When I program something or if I’m driving a certain message, I know it’s directly related to the other messages we’re trying to promote down here and the culture and the vision we’re trying to bring,” said, Orozco, who spent the past six seasons at Northwestern. “That definitely has provided me somewhat of a security blanket and allowed me to feel a little more free to program and be myself around here and to have passion and energy.
“It’s a more enjoyable experience being around those guys. There’s a quantitative value you can put on the people you work with, and it’s definitely valuable to work with guys like that.”
‘I wasn’t a stranger’
Recruiting takes up a significant portion of this day’s staff meeting. Cushing has added 40 players to the EIU roster since getting the job. They’re mostly high school prospects, although there are a few four-year transfers in the last batch of additions in mid-June.
Cushing doesn’t find adding 40 newcomers a daunting task. He wanted to fill out the roster, add depth.
“We wanted to come in and generate competition,” he said. “We wanted there to be lots of people pushing one another. The first, most important thing, was doing the character research and making sure it was the right group we were bringing in. It’s exciting to know we’re going to have a really competitive roster, competitive depth and the opportunity to go practice at a high level consistently. To practice the right way, you’ve got to have a lot of numbers.”
That 26 of the 40 newcomers are from Illinois isn’t a coincidence. The EIU coaches tapped into Indiana and Missouri, too, but honed in on in-state talent.
“This is going to be where we can recruit and recruit well,” Cushing said. “When you look back at when this place has been great at football, it’s been full of players from Illinois. Second of all, that’s where I’m from and where our staff is from. It’s where we have great relationships with high school coaches.
“It’s a big reason why Eastern Illinois is such a great fit for me personally and for our staff. I wasn’t a stranger to these high school coaches. There’s a lot of them I would call friends that have a mutual interest in developing young men.”
‘Incredible opportunity’
Cushing and EIU athletic director Tom Michael shared a mutual interest in raising the Panthers’ football profile again.
Michael, the former Illinois men’s basketball player and UI administrator about to start his sixth school year in charge of EIU athletics, said there was plenty of self evaluation on his part when the decision was made to go a different direction from Dameron.
Cushing hit on all the criteria Michael wanted. The recruiting presence in the state of Illinois. The attention to detail not just on the field but off it, too.
“It’s been a great (six) months that he and his staff have been here,” Michael said. “He put a great staff together. This spring, we had the highest GPA on record for a football team for a semester. His impact is being felt immediately, and as I’ve told people, we haven’t even played a game yet.”
Cushing and Co.’s recruiting presence in the state could have a broader impact, too. More than two dozen in-state recruits meant there were an equal number of schools where EIU got a little free publicity.
“When we get (26) kids from the state of Illinois that stand up and say, ‘I’m going to play football at Eastern Illinois University,” now other kids in that school now know about Eastern Illinois,” Michael said. “We’re a regional institution, and it’s only going to help our admissions process. When our admissions counselors are out in different high schools — particularly when they visit a high school that one of those kids have come from — they’ve got a pathway to a lot of kids. There’s an incredible opportunity for us in our football program to do great things on the field, but it’s also positively impacting the campus, too.”
Cushing has felt embraced by the EIU campus and Charleston community since he arrived. He wants his team to reciprocate that and did so with nearly 500 community service hours as a team during the spring semester.
The Panthers’ taking advantage of their opportunity to be role models in the community, Cushing said, “brought a tremendous response that’s generated some genuine excitement.”
“They can’t just be football players,” Hernandez added. “You’ve got to use your platform to better the community, help others. You have to be well rounded. We demand that. You’ve got to be great in the classroom and the community.”
The EIU players have embraced that dual purpose with prompting from the new coaching staff. It’s made a difference. Especially as the grind of summer workouts continue, with the first game Cushing coaches the Panthers happening on Aug. 29 at Chattanooga.
“I know a lot of people are starting to care more about the community of Charleston itself,” Reyna said. “It lets you grow as a man. It matures you. I’m really blessed for this coaching staff and what all they’ve done for us so far. We’ve had guys that slipped up on this team before. With this new coaching staff and everything they’ve been doing, people are starting to take things more serious to a manner where we’re going to continue to grow as men.”
Looking ahead
Since quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped Eastern Illinois reach the FCS quarterfinals in 2013, the Panthers are a combined 27-30 with only one playoff game in the last five seasons. Here’s the schedule new coach Adam Cushing will have to navigate this fall:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 29 at Chattanooga 6 p.m.
Comment: First time EIU will play the Mocs, who went 6-5 in 2018.
Sept. 7 at Indiana 2:30 p.m.
Comment: EIU, IU have never met; Panthers 0-8 all-time vs. Big Ten.
Sept. 14 vs. Illinois State 2 p.m.
Comment: Redbirds have won four of last five; 108th game this year.
Sept. 21 at Indiana State Noon
Comment: Win by ISU last year in Charleston was first since 2004.
Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee Tech 4 p.m.
Comment: Panthers have won last seven games against Tech.
Oct. 5 at Murray State 1 p.m.
Comment: Racers haven’t reached the FCS playoffs since 2002.
Oct. 12 vs. Jacksonville State Noon
Comment: Gamecocks are 38-1 in OVC play during last five seasons.
Oct. 19 at UT Martin 2 p.m.
Comment: Panthers are only 2-6 at Graham Stadium since 2004.
Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Kentucky 2 p.m.
Comment: EIU has won last three games against EKU in Charleston.
Nov. 9 at Tennessee State 2 p.m.
Comment: Former Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft leads Tigers.
Nov. 16 vs. Southeast Missouri Noon
Comment: Last four games between foes decided by less than a TD.
Nov. 23 at Austin Peay 2 p.m.
Comment: Kentel Williams (831 yards) is OVC’s leading returning RB.