CHAMPAIGN — The timing could have been better for Matthew Bailey’s unofficial visit and workout at Illinois last June.
The month started for Bailey at a June 1 football camp at Northern Illinois. He had a track meet the next day and then faced a nearly three-hour drive for his workout with Illinois assistant coaches Aaron Henry and George McDonald the day after that.
“My legs were shot,” Bailey said. “It was a rough day.”
Bailey popped up on Illinois’ radar that spring during what was the postponed 2020 high school football season.
Illini coach Bret Bielema liked that the Moline native was making plays whether he was lined up at safety or wide receiver or playing special teams.
Not enough of that translated to Bailey’s workout with the Illinois staff last June, and Bielema was straight with him. It was a missed opportunity to earn a scholarship offer.
“Walking away from that day I was like, ‘Wow, I’m never going to get looked at from Illinois again,’” Bailey said.
The reality proved a bit different. Bailey redeemed himself roughly six months later and signed with Illinois in February as one of the final additions in the Class of 2022.
Two weeks into his first training camp, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman has rocketed up the depth chart.
He might even start the season as Sydney Brown’s backup at strong safety.
“He’s a guy that since he’s arrived has been very, very easy to coach,” Bielema said of Bailey. “I’m not trying to tag him with a nickname, but a lot of our guys call him ‘Syd 2.0.’
“I don’t like to put a lot of pressure on a freshman — I’m not building up anything that’s not there — but he’s a pretty mature kid that’s got a lot of good football in front him. Ironic how the world works, right, in recruiting? He may have been one of our last signees, but I would predict when his time is up there’s probably going to be 32 teams that are going to ask a lot of questions about him in the end.”
That’s a long way from a rough summer workout that Bailey thought had cost him his only chance at the football team and school he desired. Struggles last June aside, two Illinois staffers kept Bailey’s name — and senior year game film — in front of Bielema last fall.
Those efforts by executive director of personnel and recruiting Patrick Embleton and director of Illinois high school relations Pat Ryan led Bielema to send defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Moline in January. That Walters had missed Bailey’s workout on campus probably played in his favor.
“It was a blessing because I wasn’t here,” Walters said. “Coach B. sent me out there to go watch him work out during the evaluation period, and I remember calling him like, ‘Coach, this is a no-brainer. We’ve got to sign this guy.’”
Walters arranged an official visit for Bailey that weekend during his midweek trip to Moline. A different vibe existed for this trip to Champaign. Bailey told his mom, Michelle Westerdale, that if Bielema offered a scholarship, he wasn’t going to hesitate to take it.
That moment came.
Bielema met with Bailey and his mom in his office at the Smith Center on the second day of the visit and explained why he was offering a scholarship. Bailey’s acceptance was almost instantaneous.
“His office is beautiful,” Bailey said. “You can see the view over the practice field. The sun came out of the clouds. Tears started rolling down. It was a great moment.”
Bailey could be in line for more great moments this fall. The way he performed during summer workouts — particularly in one-on-one drills — intrigued the coaching staff. His ability to change direction really stood out, but so did his physical presence and demeanor.
A week into training camp, Bailey was already repping with the first-team and second-team defense. That Brown was briefly sidelined with an undisclosed injury helped create that opportunity, but Bailey hasn’t fallen back down the depth chart too far even after the return of the All-Big Ten caliber safety.
“I’m surprised about his maturity level and his football IQ,” Walters said. “He’s learning the defense at a fast pace.”
Walters’ directive to Bailey to stay in Brown’s “hip pocket” and “be annoying” has certainly helped. If Brown puts in extra work after practice, Bailey is right there with him.
“Something he’s said to me is he’s noticed my work ethic and my want to be great,” Bailey said of Brown. “In my opinion, I still have a long way to go to be where Syd’s at. I have a lot to learn. I’m glad that someone has taken me under their wing since I’ve gotten here. Someone that looks like me, acts like me. We have the same kind of mindset. I’m just thankful for that.”
Whether Bailey plays when Illinois opens the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Wyoming is still to be determined. He understands he has to continue to prove himself.
“Every day is a test,” Bailey said. “Rent is due. I have to prove why I should be with the 1s and 2s. It’s more of a grind. I’ve got to do my job every day. I’ve got to get better every day just to be in that position.
“I don’t want that freshman year off. I’m ready. I’m here to play football. If I get in the game, I’ll be ready.”