CHAMPAIGN — RJ Melendez seized the spotlight in the Illini’s Super Bowl Sunday win over Northwestern, but Brad Underwood thinks Melendez’s 14-point breakout is just the beginning for the Illini’s current freshmen.
Underwood didn’t play either of his other Class of 2021 additions in the 73-66 win, but both Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski have been productive in some key moments for No. 12 Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) this season.
“I can’t tell you guys how much I like this freshman group,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during his weekly radio show on Monday night. “Brandin Podziemski didn’t play (on Sunday), but Brandin Podziemski is going to be a really, really good college basketball player.”
“Luke is an elite scorer and shooter,” Underwood continued. “They’ve helped us win games. And they’re going to continue to grow and continue to help us as we come down the stretch.”
Melendez was the highest-rated recruit for the Illini in Class of 2021, clocking in at No. 94 in 247Sports’ Composite rankings. But Goode — who was a highly-ranked recruit himself, at No. 102 in the class — has played the most this season, averaging 9.1 minutes per game.
The Fort Wayne, Ind., native went 28 minutes in the narrow win over then-No. 10 Michigan State last month and hit a trio of three-pointers, dished out two assists and had four rebounds while the Illini were without Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo.
With an unusually experienced backcourt that features fifth-year seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams as well as Utah graduate transfer Alfonso Plummer, there aren’t a ton of minutes to go around. But Underwood thinks each of his freshmen is making the most of their opportunities.
“(Podziemski) is sitting behind three 23-year-olds in Trent, Plummer (and Williams), who have 130, 140 games under their belt,” Underwood said. “He works his tail off. He was the first in the gym when I walked in (Monday) morning.”
In 13 appearances, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound native of Muskego, Wis., has shown an ability as a jump shooter and by getting to the basket. He was instrumental in a three-point win over Northwestern in Evanston on Jan. 29, coming into the game cold at the under-eight timeout in the second half and with the Illini trailing by six.
Melendez found him for a layup that ate into the deficit and brought the pro-Illinois crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena back to life, then Podziemski assisted on a Cockburn bucket the next possession before draining a three-pointer to pull Illinois within two points with 5:11 to play.
Melendez didn’t play in the double-overtime loss to Purdue on Jan. 17 or the win over the Spartans a week later, but he has seen his playing time pick up during the last two weeks, nearly matching his season-high in minutes with 17 against the Wildcats.
Oftentimes, the quickest way for a player to work their way into Underwood’s lineup is by demonstrating defensive prowess.
The 6-7, 205-pound Melendez has done so of late, holding Purdue star Jaden Ivey at bay for a period of the Illini’s loss in West Lafayette, Ind., on Feb. 8 and against the Wildcats, coming up with two steals and a block to go along with six rebounds.
Underwood said Melendez is showing early signs of big progress in the team’s strength and conditioning program under coach Adam Fletcher.
“He had to adjust to the physicality of the game, but the one thing RJ has done is lifted his tail off,” Underwood said. “He’s gotten stronger, (and) he’s added 20 pounds. He’s following Fletch’s dialogue from the weightlifting to the nourishment and nutrition.”
Typically, Underwood doesn’t turn to all three of the freshmen during the same game. But as the first-place Illini continue on in the Big Ten regular-season title race ahead of Wednesday night’s game at Rutgers, each player is proving their worth.
“You see (Melendez’s) before and after pictures, he doesn’t even look like the same kid,” Underwood said. “That’s helped him on the court (and to) become successful and be able to play longer periods of time.”