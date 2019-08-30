CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball’s trio of freshmen middle blockers all kind of light up when talking about senior Ashlyn Fleming. The impact the San Jose, Calif., native has made on their still beginning Illini careers is readily apparent.
“She’s probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” Kennedy Collins said. “She’s so sweet. I love her. She’s always there to help all of us freshmen to become a better middle blocker.”
“It’s really nice to play against her because she’s an amazing middle,” added Rylee Hinton, the Champaign Central graduate who has worked with Fleming the longest after enrolling early. “It’s great practice for me. I just watch her all the time — soak in all the information I can from her — because I want to be like her one day and get to the level she is. Just watching her and being able to practice with her and be around her all the time is huge.
“Ashlyn’s great,” Kyla Swanson finished. “Any time we have any questions, I just ask her. I kind of call her the ‘middle mom,’ and we just look up to her.”
One of those freshmen middle blockers will slide into the lineup for the sixth-ranked Illini when the 2019 season opens at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 17 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.
And the “middle mom” will be right there to help her. Fleming has embraced that role.
“I think it’s exactly that — to be the mom and help them along and also kind of guide them in different things,” the 6-foot-4 senior said. “Obviously, I’ve been through more years than them, so I can help, through my experiences, get them through that so they can get to where I am so much faster.
“It’s kind of fun to have the child-like fun with them, too. We also say all of us seniors are the ‘sappy seniors,’ so I think that’s also kind of funny. We’re so emotional because we love this group of girls and want to help lead them to where we were last year.”
Fleming wasn’t inexperienced last season, but she was new to Illinois. The Pacific transfer spent the early part of the 2018 season splitting time with then senior Blayke Hranicka at middle blocker.
“After the second or third weekend of the Big Ten, she kind of took the reins and went with it,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said.
Fleming ended up being perhaps the pivotal addition for Illinois’ Final Four push. She was the Illini’s most efficient hitter, provided another legitimate blocker up front when All-American Ali Bastianelli rotated out and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors at the end of her junior season.
Fleming’s biggest takeaway from her first foray through the Big Ten?
“I’ve been saying it a lot, but just to compete every day,” she said. “You’re going to face so many tough components in your own gym and in other places’ gyms, so it’s kind of just coming in and working each day with your teammates and doing it for them.
“I just love competing with them, and we just have so much fun in practice. I think that just makes volleyball so much better because it’s a sport that we all love. That environment and atmosphere, it’s like the best thing ever.”
One of Tamas’ goals this season is to get the ball to Fleming more. Take advantage of her efficiency. His willingness to try her at multiple positions — necessitated in part by some preseason injuries — and her willingness to do so might aid in that process.
“I have her take some swings in different positions — just a part of trying to expand an offense — and she was like, ‘OK, great. I’m going to go ahead and do it.’ That’s the type of player we’re looking for, and the type of player that we have,” Tamas said. “She’s been a great leader in that way.
“Really just a leader by example. She’s been there before. I don’t question many peoples’ work ethic, but definitely not hers. You can tell that she gives it her all every single rep. She’s just been a great example for what to do.”
An example for Illinois’ trio of freshmen middle blockers in fact. The sense of pride from the “middle mom” is hard to hide when she discusses how they’ve worked this preseason and, in Hinton’s case since January, with assistant coach Rashinda Reed and volunteer assistant Jen Tamas.
“I think they’re being super receptive with what Jen and Rashinda have been telling us and taking those steps each day,” Fleming said. “They’ve been making huge strides, and it’s awesome to see.”