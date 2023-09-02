Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Friday's prep football roundup:
Centennial 35, Peoria Manual 8
PEORIA — The Chargers headed home with a Big 12 road victory, topping the Rams at Peoria Stadium.
Kellen Davis went 13 of 23 for 163 passing yards and three touchdowns, overcoming two interceptions as Centennial (2-0) used a strong defensive effort to stay undefeated. Plamedie Ibinimion had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, with Karson Kaiser and Anthony Caceres also catching touchdown passes.
Trevon Hall rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, with Davis rushing for 50 yards on 10 carries and Kodiac Pruitt chipping in 42 rushing yards on 10 carries for Centennial.
Normal Community 57, Champaign Central 6
CHAMPAIGN — The Maroons trailed from the first minute of the Big 12 game at Tommy Stewart Field after Normal Community returned an interception for a touchdown on Central’s first drive, foreshadowing what was a long night for the Maroons (0-2). Normal Community led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime ahead 49-0, prompting a running clock after halftime.
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Highland 0
MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour defense kept Highland from establishing its run game, and the Bulldogs produced 51/2 sacks in picking up its first win of the season and a shutout of Highland at Frank Dutton Field.
Jack Gallier led the defensive effort for M-S (1-1) with two sacks, while Brock VanDeveer, Jayvon Irwin, Ryken Kirby and Henry Wagner all contributing a sack.
Luke Johnson and Luke Dyer shined offensively, with Johnson rushing for 149 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. He added seven catches for 59 yards. Dyer completed 15 of 21 passes for 138 yards, hitting Trey Peters on a 20-yard touchdown pass that gave M-S a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
St. Thomas More 20, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 17
STREATOR — St. Thomas More jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and then held on for an 8-man road win, keeping the Sabers unbeaten.
STM (2-0) received a standout performances from Peace Bumba in the victory. Bumba rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown while also hauling in three receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Bumba’s 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put the Sabers ahead 14-0, and then his 79-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter allowed STM to take a 20-8 lead into halftime. Reid Craddock finished 6 of 17 for 136 passing yards for the Sabers.
Monticello 52, Chillicothe IVC 13
MONTICELLO — The first game Monticello played on its new turf field went about as well as possible.
The Sages never trailed against the Grey Ghosts, with Monticello out in front 24-7 at the end of the first quarter before holding a 45-7 halftime lead in the Illini Prairie Conference win. Luke Teschke threw three touchdown passes for Monticello, with Carter Foran hauling in two and Raiden Colbert coming through with a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Ike Young rushed for two scores from 24 and 15 yards, while Matt Swartz returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Sages (1-1). Nolan Beuhnerkemper also contributed with two interceptions, while Cole Sowinski drilled a 33-yard field goal.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Newton 8
PAXTON — A close first quarter went by the wayside in the second half, with the host Panthers capitalizing on big play after big play to earn a nonconference home win at Jerry Zimmerman Field at I-57 Stadium.
PBL led 14-8 after the first quarter before the Panthers (2-0) outscored the Eagles 41-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding 55-8 lead into halfitme.
Robert Boyd-Meents continued his sterling season, scoring a single-game program record with five touchdowns — all in the first half. Boyd-Meents rushed for 135 yards on eight carries and three touchdowns and also hauled in three receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Vaughn was efficient throwing the ball for the Panthers, completing 11 of 13 for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the lopsided win.
Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6
FAIRBURY — The host Hawks rolled to an Illini Prairie win behind a balanced offense. Avery Elder completed 12 of 16 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, with Hudson Ault rushing for 92 yards on 14 carries and two scores. Tyler Curl caught five passes for 108 yards and one touchdown for Prairie Central (1-1).
Tuscola 49, Carlyle 30
TUSCOLA — The host Warriors relied on a strong run game and big plays in the passing game to secure their first win of the season. Austin Cummings rushed for a team-high 111 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 59 yards — including a 40-yard touchdown catch — to lead Tuscola (1-1).
Dylan Graves was also strong for Tuscola, rushing for 83 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Quinn went 4 of 12 for 120 passing yards and also added 54 rushing yards on nine carries to go along with a touchdown run.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
MACKINAW— The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defense only allowed host Deer Creek-Mackinaw 125 yards of total offense. But the visiting Falcons committed four turnovers and struggled to move the ball as well, resulting in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover defeat.
Brayden Elliott was 12 of 25 for 80 yards, but threw two interceptions for the Falcons (1-1). Aiden Sancken rushed for 40 yards on eight carries and also added four catches for 27 yards for GCMS.
Westville 31, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22
WESTVILLE — Drew Wichtowski played big for Westville, and the host Tigers secured an impressive Vermilion Valley Conference home win.
Wichtowski, Westville’s quarterback, put the Tigers (2-0) ahead for good at 24-22 on a 3-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. He added the final touchdown of the night by connecting with Easton Barney on an 11-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
The subsequent extra point by Nathan Blue, who made all four of his extra points and a 23-yard field goal, made it a two-score game and Westville’s defense shut out BHRA (1-1) in the fourth quarter. Wichtowski wound up with 183 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, while teammate Trent McMasters added 75 rushing yards on 23 carries. On defense, McMasters also recorded an interception and recovered a fumble.
Karson Stevenson threw all three touchdown passes for the Blue Devils, finishing 16 of 26 for 298 yards. Chaz Dubois caught all three touchdowns, finishing with eight receptions for 211 yards.
Salt Fork 45, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0
HOOPESTON — Salt Fork steadily increased its lead, using a superb third quarter to run away from the Cornjerkers in the VVC win.
Kam Keller rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Storm (1-1). Jameson Remole was 8 of 10 for 100 passing yards and one touchdown, with Grant Wilson (four catches for 55 yards) and Deegan Albert (three catches for 45 yards) the main recipients against the Cornjerkers (1-1).
Oakwood 61, Georgetown-RF/Chrisman 22
OAKWOOD — Every completion Jackson Dudley had resulted in a touchdown for Oakwood and nearly every run by Cameron Black ended up a first down.
The duo powered the host Comets to a convincing VVC win, with Oakwood holding a 41-6 halftime lead against G-RF/Chrisman.
Black finished with 212 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, scoring from 2, 20 and 60 yards. He also returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown for the Comets (1-1).
Dudley went 3 of 7 for 100 passing yards and three touchdowns, hitting Carsen Dudley on a 5-yard and 41-yard touchdown pass, with Sam Woodard bringing in a 54-yard touchdown reception.
Caiden Burriss rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes (0-2).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Villa Grove 35
ARTHUR — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond staved off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Villa Grove, leaving Russ Ghere Field with a Lincoln Prairie win.
Jayce Parsons starred for the visiting Knights (2-0), rushing for 227 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns, helping ALAH build a 43-15 lead entering the fourth quarter. Landon Waldrop added 66 rushing yards.
Villa Grove (0-2) relied on quarterback Layne Rund in the near comeback, with Rund completing 12 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Clodfelder was his favorite target, hauling in seven catches for 151 yards and both touchdowns. Braydon Dowler also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help spark the Blue Devils.
Hunter Butts rushed for 73 yards on nine carries and one touchdown to pace Villa Grove on the ground.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 16, Tri-County 0
CERRO GORDO — The Cerro Gordo/Bement defense held Tri-County in check, with the Broncos (1-1) shutting out the Titans (0-2) in a Lincoln Prairie game.
Clay Kibler rushed for 109 yards to lead Tri-County.
LeRoy 41, Meridian 0
LeROY — Bo Zeleznik rushed for 183 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, Matt Stuepfert wasn’t far behind with 131 rushing yards on two touchdowns and the host Panthers cruised to a nonconference win at L.A. McKean Field.
Kobe Brent added 62 rushing yards on eight carries as LeRoy (2-0) rushed for 417 yards as a team. Zeleznik led the defense with 11 tackles.