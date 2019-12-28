In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Champaign Central 69, Cahokia 35. The Maroons (6-7) took out some frustration in the consolation quarterfinals as four different players reached double digits scoring. Pryce Punkay was at the head of the class with 16 points for Central and was joined by Khailieo Terry (14 points), Henry Hamelberg (12 points) and Diego Sanchez (10 points). The Maroons now will face Chicago Marist in a Saturday 10 a.m. consolation semifinal.
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Centennial 46, Central A&M 40. The Chargers bested last year’s third-place team in Class 1A to advance to the championship semifinals. Amareon Parker’s 16 points and Termarion Howard’s 12 points led Centennial.
Chicago Corliss 48, Centennial 29. Another meeting with a recent state qualifier — this time the reigning Class 2A fourth-place unit — didn’t go as well for the Chargers (7-5), who saw their win streak end at four games. Axel Laby’s 10 points was Centennial’s high-water mark.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Danville 50, Peoria Manual 46. The Vikings (7-3) bounced back from a Day 1 loss and won a consolation quarterfinal against a Big 12 Conference opponent. Nathanael Hoskins boasted 23 points and six rebounds in playing all 32 minutes for Danville, which accrued another 12 points from Devin Miles. The Vikings’ consolation semifinal, at 9 p.m. Friday versus Lockport, did not finish before press time.
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
Ritter (Mo.) 78, Urbana 56. The 10th-seeded Tigers (6-6) couldn’t overcome their second-seeded enemy and play next at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, versus No. 11 Jennings (Mo.).
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Joliet Central 40. Grant Coleman was effective shooting two-pointers (five), from beyond the arc (two threes) and at the free-throw line (7 of 9) as the 14th-seeded Bulldogs (5-5) remained in contention for the consolation title by winning this quarterfinal versus the 11 seed. Coleman finished with 23 points for M-S and was supported by Braden Finch’s 16 points. The Bulldogs next draw 15th-seeded Thornwood in a 9:30 a.m. Saturday consolation semifinal.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
St. Thomas More 58, Providence St. Mel 34. The eighth-seeded Sabers (8-3) outpaced their 16th-seeded opponent — the most recent Class 1A state titlist — 37-8 in the second half, ultimately running away with the consolation quarterfinal win. Patrick Quarnstrom finished 6 of 10 from the charity stripe en route to 20 points for STM, which gained another 17 points from Dawson Magrini (7 of 9 shooting free throws) and matches up with No. 12 Peoria Christian in a 2 p.m. Saturday consolation semifinal.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
East Peoria 63, Unity 40. The 13th-seeded Rockets (3-9) fell behind 22-10 in the first quarter and couldn’t pose a serious threat to the 12 seed in this consolation quarterfinal. Karson Ewerks hit 12 points and Blake Kimball added 10 points for Unity, which finishes its tournament run at 9 a.m. Saturday against No. 16 South Fulton.
Petersburg PORTA 62, Prairie Central 50. The fourth-seeded Hawks (11-4) couldn’t slow down the No. 5 seed and fell to 1-1 in tournament play. Trey Bazzell’s 16 points and Jake Bachtold’s 13 points were the top marks for Prairie Central, which will face No. 8 Beardstown next, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Ridgeview 63, Neoga 32. Entering the second quarter tied at 15, the Mustangs clamped down while improving to 2-0 in the tournament. Garrett Stevens compiled 15 points and three steals for Ridgeview to go with Levi Zimmerman’s 12 points and three steals, as well as Reece Ramirez’s eight points and four assists.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Clinton 30. Trey VanWinkle netted 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, also chipping in five steals and three assists as the Panthers moved to 2-0 in the showcase while dropping the Maroons to 0-2. Joining VanWinkle in double figures scoring were Drake Schrodt (11 points) and Sam Penicook (10 points). Clayton Welch put up a 10-point, six-rebound effort for Clinton.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Oakwood 46. Braden Roesch rarely missed while scoring 24 points for the Falcons (3-8), who made their way into Saturday’s 4 p.m. fifth-place bout by collecting their first win of the showcase. Roesch finished 10 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from distance for GCMS, which earned 16 points from Cade Elliott and 10 points from Tanner Cribbett and next faces Neoga. The Comets (7-7), who slide into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. seventh-place tilt with Clinton, were led in this one by Brevin Wells’ 17 points and Isaiah Ruch’s nine points.
Neoga 63, Clinton 43. Zeke Hickman threw down 22 points for the Maroons (4-11), who concluded pool play at 0-3. Clinton will vie for seventh place with Oakwood at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59, Ridgeview 30. The Panthers (9-1) found themselves in front 34-12 at halftime and eventually booked a spot in the title game by burying the Mustangs (10-2). VanWinkle again showed the way for PBL, this time with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. He was complemented by Colton Coy’s eight points and four rebounds, and the Panthers will meet Tuscola in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship with a shot at their first-ever title in this event. Ridgeview, which received 13 points from Ramirez, will face Monticello in Saturday’s 6 p.m. third-place contest.
BSN Classic
At Broadlands
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Blue Ridge 46. Cale Steinbaugh again was a force for the Buffaloes, who improved to 2-1 in tournament pool play by dispatching the Knights. Steinbaugh drained 10 of 12 free throws en route to 23 points for G-RF, which acquired 13 points from Jerimiah Smith and nine points from Jacob Phenicie. Blue Ridge fell to 0-3 in the showcase despite Zach Stephens nearly matching Steinbaugh with 21 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Lexington 52. Logan Nohren generated eight of his game-best 21 points in the first quarter to get the Hawks off on the right foot as they bettered their tournament record to 2-1. Nohren finished 5 of 9 from the charity stripe for VG/H while both Blake Smith and Nick Coffin turned in eight points.
Judah Christian 55, Salt Fork 38. A 25-7 second-quarter scoring edge was all the Tribe needed to move to 3-0 in the tournament and push the Storm to 2-1. Isaiah Thompson connected five times from beyond the arc and tabulated 23 points for Judah, while Noah Jackson turned in 10 points. Three Salt Fork players finished in double figures scoring: Dawson Dodd (12 points, three three-pointers), Payton Taylor (12 points) and Clayton Jarling (11 points).
Lexington 53, Blue Ridge 39. Stephens brought in 23 points on the power of four three-pointers for the Knights (5-8), who couldn’t avoid falling to 0-4 in tournament play.
Judah Christian 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41. Jackson this time was at the forefront of scoring for the Tribe (11-3), who finished a perfect 4-0 in pool play to advance to the title game. Jackson supplied 16 points for Judah to go with Tyler Grenda’s 15 points and Thompson’s 11. The Buffaloes (7-7), who finished pool play 2-2, were led by Steinbaugh’s 16 points and Jace Bina’s 13 points.
Salt Fork 45, Villa Grove/Heritage 44. Taylor surged to 18 points as the Storm (7-3) finalized a 3-1 pool-play mark when it narrowly held off the Hawks (9-5), who wound up 2-2 in pool play. Jarling contributed 10 points to the Salt Fork cause as well. Smith led all scorers with 22 points for VG/H in defeat.
At Bismarck
Milford 71, Centralia Lutheran 52. Both Luke McCabe and Tanner Sobkoviak climbed to 19 points and hit 5 of 5 free throws for the Bearcats (9-4), who rose to 3-0 in the tournament with an easy win here. Trace Fleming contributed 14 points for Milford, which had nine players hit at least one field goal each.
Fisher 69, North Vermillion (Ind.) 52. Carson Brozenec rattled home three first-quarter field goals to help the Bunnies out to a 20-9 advantage, and they’d never look back in improving to 2-1 at this event. Brozenec finished with 16 points, a mark bettered by teammate Will Delaney (20 points) and closely followed by Jake Cochran (12 points).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Rantoul JV 29. Drew Reifsteck nailed 19 points for the Blue Devils, who expanded their tournament record to 3-0 by blitzing a junior-varsity foe. Kaj Stanford’s 16 points and Brett Meidel’s 10 points also keyed the BHRA assault.
Milford 62, Rantoul JV 33. Fleming’s 15 points paved the way for the Bearcats (10-4) to complete a 4-0 run through pool play. Joining Fleming with double-digit points for Milford were Sobkoviak (14 points) and Trey Totheroh (10 points).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 84, Fisher 54. The Blue Devils (13-0) led by just four points at halftime before turning on the afterburners in finishing a 4-0 pool-play ledger. Reifsteck landed 29 points for BHRA to go with Avery McConkey’s 19 points, Mason Hackman’s 14 points and Elijah Tidwell’s 10 points. The Bunnies (3-11), who ended 2-2 in pool play, garnered 14 points from Will Jokisch, 11 points apiece from Delaney and Brozenec and 10 points from Cochran.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola 64, Oblong 30. Hugo Garza led a balanced offense for the fifth-seeded Purple Riders, who handled the 8 seed in the first of two matchups on the day for Arcola. Garza finished with 16 points and was met in double figures scoring by Beau Edwards (10 points). Eight other players sunk a field goal, too, for the Purple Riders, who moved to 1-1 in the tournament.
Arcola 69, North Clay 61. The Purple Riders (4-3) persevered in their final pool play affair, moving to 2-1 in the process. Edwards rolled to 22 points on 8-of-10 free throw shooting for Arcola, while Ivan Franco (13 points) and Garza (11 points) also provided in key ways. The Purple Riders will vie for third place versus Sullivan, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Dunlap 60, Rantoul 49. The Eagles were outproduced 21-8 in the final period, falling to 0-2 in this showcase as a result. Kamryn Rome and KeJuan Caradine each supplied 11 points for Rantoul, and Lorenz Lee potted 10 points and brought down six rebounds.
Rantoul 58, Rochester 55. Rome came up huge for the Eagles (1-8), who collected their first win both of the season and this tournament. Rome produced 21 points in 31 minutes for Rantoul to go with Bryant Shaw’s 10 points.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Hartsburg-Emden 45. The fifth-seeded Knights (6-4) needed overtime to advance to the third-place bout, but they got the job done behind 21 points from Kaden Feagin. Wyatt Romine added 16 points for ALAH, which next competes at 6 p.m. Saturday versus Mt. Pulaski.
In girls’ basketball
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Urbana 64, Decatur Eisenhower 31. Raevyn Russell came close to besting her opponent’s entire score, as she bucketed 27 points to lift the Tigers to their first win of the event, in their second attempt. Russell drilled a trio of three-pointers among her output and was supported by 14 points from Timiya Johnson and 11 points from Chian Scott.
Decatur MacArthur 65, Champaign Central 52. Chanice Willis clanged 14 points to pace the Maroons, but she was held to just one point in the second half of this loss to open the team’s tournament run. Inversely, Central’s Azaria Smith produced all of her 11 points in the second half.
Williamsville 34, Urbana 31. A low-scoring contest saw the Tigers (8-7) drop to 1-2 in the tournament. Scott tallied almost a third of her club’s points with 10 and Russell contributed seven for Urbana.
Champaign Central 62, Decatur Eisenhower 27. Willis and Smith each potted 16 points for the Maroons (7-9), who ended a losing streak at three games while moving to 1-1 at this event. Jayden Wilson also hit double figures scoring for Central with 12 points.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
IC Catholic 47, St. Thomas More 35. Kennedy Ramshaw recorded 11 points for the 14th-seeded Sabers, but the 6 seed proved too much to handle. Supporting Ramshaw’s output were Bridget Delorenzo (nine points) and Ava Dickerson (eight points).
Oakwood 36, El Paso-Gridley 34. Although the eighth-seeded Comets (12-4) were outscored by the 16 seed 14-6 in the last eight minutes, they still succeeded in a consolation quarterfinal. Katelyn Young was the main offensive catalyst for Oakwood with 21 points, including a 5-of-8 free throw clip. Aaliyah Denius added six points for the Comets, who face No. 12 Rockford Lutheran in an 11 a.m. Saturday consolation semifinal.
Rock Island Alleman 44, St. Thomas More 33. Delorenzo paced the 14th-seeded Sabers (2-7) in their second game of the day with nine points, but she and her pals still are looking for their first tournament victory after falling to the 13 seed. Alaina Bowie chipped in seven points for STM, which draws No. 13 Bishop McNamara in the 9 a.m. Saturday 15th-place game.
Normal U-High 41, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. The fourth-seeded Spartans (11-4) led the No. 5 seed 26-16 at halftime but couldn’t get their offense restarted after the break and fell into the consolation bracket. Payton Vallee’s nine points and Payton Jacob’s six points paced the scoring for SJ-O, which next meets No. 9 Annawan at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Clinton 50. Mackenzie Bruns continued a stellar tournament for the Panthers, racking up 32 points as her side improved to 2-0 overall while the Maroons slipped to 0-2. Bruns connected on five three-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws during her performance and was complemented by Baylee Cosgrove’s 12 points. Kaitlyn Rauch turned in a 22-point morning for Clinton.
Ridgeview 56, Neoga 36. Six different athletes generated between six and 12 points for the Mustangs, who rose to 2-0 in the showcase. Haleigh Beck and Emma Nunamaker each reached 12 points for Ridgeview, with Nunamaker adding eight rebounds. Kelly Jones added nine points and seven assists in the win.
Monticello 49, Tuscola 40. A Lizzie Stiverson three-pointer late in the third quarter flipped momentum for the Sages (5-9), who outscored the Warriors (8-4) 17-7 in the fourth quarter on their way to qualifying for the title game. Cloe Clark led Monticello in scoring with 14 points while Renni Fultz matched Stiverson with 12 points, and the Sages will meet Ridgeview at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the crown.
Stark County 58, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43. The Falcons (4-10) finished pool play winless and will settle into Saturday’s noon seventh-place game versus Neoga. Hannah Hathaway and Abby Spiller each hit 12 points for GCMS to go with Ryleigh Brown’s 10 points.
Ridgeview 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41. Jones’ 17 points was the guiding light for the Mustangs (15-1), who finished unblemished in pool play by dispatching the Panthers (10-5). Ridgeview draws Monticello in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship, while PBL, which was paced in this game by Cosgrove’s 11 points, settles into the 4 p.m. Saturday third-place game with Tuscola.
Clinton 61, Neoga 54. Mallory Cyrulik handed in 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Maroons (9-7), who outlasted their final pool-play foe to move to 1-2 in the event. Rauch’s 18 points and Destiny Schlesinger’s 11 points also aided Clinton, which will suit up in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. fifth-place game with Stark County.
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
Benton (Ind.) Central 66, Westville 17. The Tigers were outscored 45-5 in the middle two quarters and couldn’t rally versus their out-of-state enemy, falling to 1-2 in tournament pool play. Hunter Lange continued leading Westville’s charge with eight points, while Mackynzee Woodard produced four points.
Benton (Ind.) Central 77, Villa Grove/Heritage 40. The Blue Devils were shut down during their first loss at the tournament in three tries. Kyleigh Block was the lone VG/H athlete in double figures scoring with 15 points as the club trailed 22-8 through eight minutes.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Salt Fork 31. Emily Meidel came close to outscoring the opposition — producing her 2,000th career point in the process — as the Blue Devils improved to 2-1 in tournament action while the Storm stumbled to 1-2. Meidel banked 26 points on the power of 9-of-13 free throw shooting, and Sophia Rome added eight points for BHRA. Kayleigh Davis’ 12 points and Carsyn Todd’s 10 points paced Salt Fork.
North Vermillion (Ind.) 49, Cissna Park 17. The Timberwolves were knocked to 0-3 in the event, largely caused by an inability to score in the second quarter. Mikayla Knake accounted for more than half of Cissna Park’s offense with nine points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Cissna Park 13. Aliya Holloman converted 10 two-point field goals in the first half and finished with 23 points as the Blue Devils (12-3) overwhelmed the Timberwolves (1-13) in moving to 3-1 on the tournament. Ten different VG/H players banked at least one field goal, with Samantha Campbell’s 12 points closest to Holloman. Knake again paced Cissna Park with eight points as the crew fell to 0-4 in the showcase.
Unity 51, Westville 20. Elyce Knudsen kept up her strong shooting campaign with 33 points as the Rockets improved to 2-1 in the tournament and forced the Tigers (3-12) to a 1-2 ledger. Knudsen drained five three-pointers and was backed by Bridget Henry’s six points. Lange’s four points led a balanced outing for Westville, which featured seven scorers.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 39, Lexington 28. The Blue Devils (14-2) closed pool play with their third triumph after losing their first matchup. Meidel again put up a huge scoring total for BHRA with 25 points, netting 13 of 16 free throws in the process. Both Emma Clapp and Sierra Bryant added seven points.
Unity 48, Salt Fork 36. Knudsen racked up another 18 points and Chloee Reed sent in 14 points as the Rockets (12-3) ended pool play at 3-1. Out in front for the Storm (10-5), who compiled a 1-3 pool-play effort, were Todd (16 points) and Mackenzie Russell (14 points).
Knights Holiday Classic
At Arthur
Mt. Zion 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45. The Knights were outscored 33-20 in the second half of their first tournament setback. Mackenzi Bowles generated 15 points to lead ALAH, which landed 10 points from Alexa Miller.
Sullivan 59, Flanagan-Cornell 26. Emily White did it all for the Redskins, tallying 18 points, four rebounds and seven steals to push her side to 2-0 in the tournament. Lilly Null’s 16 points and four assists and Avery Still’s 13 points also keyed Sullivan.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 73, Chrisman 20. The Cardinals didn’t score in the third quarter and suffered their second tournament loss in as many outings. Both Hannah Mitchell and Makenzie Mitchell put down six points for Chrisman.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Chrisman 15. The Knights (7-7) will vie for third place after drubbing the Cardinals (0-10) in both sides’ second game of the day. Miller’s 12 points, Jolynn Barbee’s 11 points and Bowles’ seven rebounds and three assists led the charge for ALAH, which meets Shelbyville at 4 p.m. Saturday. Chrisman will vie for seventh place against Cumberland, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sullivan 60, Shelbyville 47. White stayed dominant in her second game of the day for the Redskins (11-3), who qualified for the championship tilt by knocking off a Central Illinois Conference foe. White exploded for 29 points and added six steals, while Sullivan also snared a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double from Still. The Redskins match up with Mt. Zion in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. finale.
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
Mattoon 54, Mahomet-Seymour 44. Despite Nichole Taylor boasting an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, the Bulldogs fell for the first time at this tournament in their third outing. Durbin Thomas’ nine points was the next-best scoring mark for M-S in this matchup of Apollo Conference rivals.
Peotone Blue Devil Classic
Watseka 46, Beecher 43. The Warriors (10-4) overcame a four-point deficit entering the last quarter en route to their first win of the showcase in their second go-round. Natalie Schroeder made three shots from distance and compiled 17 points for Watseka, which landed 11 points from Kinzie Parsons and eight rebounds from Kennedy McTaggart.
Aurora Christian 45, Schlarman 37. The Hilltoppers (5-5) trimmed a 16-point disadvantage to just one point but couldn’t finish the job in watching both their four-game win streak end and their tournament record fall to 1-1. Capria Brown jetted to 22 points for Schlarman to go with Tannah Ceader’s 11 points.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola 63, Casey-Westfield 43. KayLee Hohlbauch accumulated 16 points for the fifth-seeded Purple Riders, who bettered their tournament record to 1-1 with a sizeable win over the 8 seed. Joining Hohlbauch above the 10-point plateau were Arianna Warren with 15 points and Ella Hopkins with 12 points.
Arcola 68, North Clay 55. The Purple Riders (8-3) booked their spot in the third-place game by holding off the No. 4 team. Hopkins was the big scorer this time with 21 points, fueled by four three-point makes, while Hohlbauch added 10 points for Arcola, which battles Brownstown/St. Elmo at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Tri-County 70, Danville 60. Tayler Barry spread her team-best 23 points across all four quarters — banking no fewer than four in any one period — as the Titans began their tournament stay by outlasting the Vikings. Bella Dudley put up 19 points for Tri-County, including nine in the first quarter. Individually, however, nothing compared to Erin Houpt knocking down 42 points for Danville, including 16 of 18 free throws made. Tharija Rose added 10 points in the loss.
Paris 56, Danville 37. The Vikings (6-7) were held in check this time, falling to 0-2 in the tournament. Houpt again did a bulk of Danville’s scoring, sinking a trio of three-pointers on her way to 19 points.
Sacred Heart-Griffin 71, Tri-County 37. Barry acquired another 16 points, but the Titans (10-4) this time were thwarted and fell to 1-1 in the tournament. Both Lillie Cox and Kaylenn Hunt pulled down five rebounds in the loss.
Meridian Holiday Tournament
Okaw Valley 44, Blue Ridge 35. The Knights (4-13) let a five-point edge through three quarters slip away as they stumbled to 0-3 in this event. Jaclyn Pearl hit 7 of 12 free throws and earned 11 total points for Blue Ridge, which took in 10 more points from Katie Bowns.
Warrensburg-Latham 45, LeRoy 36. The Panthers (4-13) were knocked to 1-2 in tournament action despite balanced scoring. Both Layna Spratt and Kiera Spratt finished with 10 points, and Emerson Tarr earned nine points.
COLIN LIKAS