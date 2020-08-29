We’re walking Tommy Stewart Field at 4 p.m. Friday. What would you typically be doing at this time ahead of a game?
“We’d probably have our team meal be showing up right about now. Kids showing up — most of them would probably already be here. But we’d give them their sandwiches, give them a little time to eat and probably about 5 we’d have a meeting. (At) 5:30 or so we’d start getting the specialists out, and then 6 o’clock everyone else comes out and we’re rocking and rolling with warmups for a 7 o’clock game time.”
What’s it like walking out here knowing you don’t have a game on Friday night?
“You’ve got to look on the bright side. You’ve got to find the positives. And, yes, it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t play this fall. But we like to focus on what we can control. And we keep talking about how we can’t control what the IHSA’s decisions are. We can’t control the state’s decisions. We can’t control the district’s decisions. What we can control is our response to that, our reaction to that. So we’re focusing on getting better. Right now we can’t even use our facilities. The district is being cautious about (the pandemic) and wanting to get the in-season sports, the folks that are getting to play right now, let them get some competitions in at least — the concern being if there’s a breakout that everything’s going to get shut down. ... In the interim, I created a Google Classroom for our team last spring when all of this started, because I knew we were going to be apart. And so we’ve used the Google Classroom as a way to keep communicating with each other. We’ve been posting workouts for the players they can do at home, especially without any weight equipment. It’s all body-weight stuff. And then we also have given players access, that do have weight equipment, to our online workout program. So really have been encouraging players, even though we’re not together and can’t be together physically, to get workouts in on their own at home and then use Google Classroom as a means by which to post what they did.”
Drawing fans sometimes has been difficult for Centennial and Champaign Central football recently, as games are moved in response to local violence. Do you feel football’s absence this fall might lead to a rebound?
“That is something I hope, yes. Often you talk about how when you’re apart from something it makes you grow fonder or whatever that saying is. That is my hope that maybe not having football for a while, people will be a little more invigorated to get it back, a little more excited about it. And I’ve always said, too, I think sports is something that even a divided community, like ours seems to be right now or is right now, is something that can bring people together. And so I know that’s part of Coach (Kaleb) Carter’s goal as the new (Centennial) AD is to really kind of build Centennial back up to the athletics programs we have had in the past and really believe we should have now ... We’re going to reach out to the community. We’re going to try to get that community support back.”
When’s the last time you were not on the sidelines for a season-opening game this time of year, as you were supposed to be Friday against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field?
“I was just talking about that with my classes. ... This, if I am counting correctly, is my 18th year coaching. So it’s been 18 years since I’ve not been getting ready for a football game on Friday night. ... Really just means more time with my kids and my family. I’ve got an eighth-grader at Edison. I’ve got a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old at home, so we’re kind of taking this extra time we wouldn’t normally have in the fall and trying to spend it together and have a little more family time. As my wife likes to say, usually in August she says, ‘Well, I’ll see you in three months or four months,’ or whatever it is. ... Hopefully in the spring she can say, ‘Well, I’ll see you in three months,’ when football season starts then. ... Playing football is a privilege, and I think the more we understand that the better off we’ll all be.”