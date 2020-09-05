We’re walking McKinley Field around 4:30 p.m. Friday. You were supposed to be preparing for a Week 2 game with Normal West, but it would’ve been played at Tommy Stewart Field outside Centennial. Why should your team be able to play at McKinley instead?
“Our kids deserve the right to play at their home field. I think. And I hate to say it, but it’s going to be pretty ridiculous to have our kids come over here to this nice facility and then load them on buses to take them across town to play a game we could play right here. There’s beautiful lights here. It’s a beautiful turf. We’ve got stands. We’ve got everything you need to have a game here, and I’m just not sure why it’s not happening. And nobody can tell me (why). That’s part of the problem as well. ... I don’t think anybody knows why we’re not playing here, and unfortunately myself and my kids are the ones that are losing out.”
How were you feeling about your team before the season got moved from the fall to spring?
“We were excited. We’ve got a young group of kids, but they’re a talented group of kids. ... You know, I had a lot of people say, ‘You guys are rebuilding this year’ because we graduated 22 seniors. The truth is we’re not rebuilding. The truth is the kids we have, they’re very talented. It’s just that you don’t know them. It’s just that they haven’t had the opportunity to play. ... Pushing our season back actually helps our team, I believe. Gives us another five or six months to get stronger. Gives us another five, six months to put some kids in place that, again, they haven’t played but they’re talented enough to play.”
What season was this going to be for you on prep football sidelines?
“This would be Year 14 for me. I started quite a while back, when Dave Jacobs was here (from 2005 through 2009). The sidelines at Central are the only sidelines I’ve kind of roamed. I am missing it. I am missing it a lot, not being out there when you brought up the fact that we would be doing things right now. It’s hurtful. But, again, I think first and foremost we want to make sure everybody stays safe and safety has to come first. But still having the opportunity to play is huge. I told the kids, ‘I know we’re disappointed, but we still get to play.’ And so on the flip side of that, you think about the spring sports kids who lost a whole season last year. It’s going to be different, but we still get to play football.”
How have you spent some of your newly-available time this fall?
“I’ve actually started a new career during this time. I’ve started a real estate business while COVID is going on, and it’s been very rewarding. It’s given me the opportunity to do some things a little bit different that, if this pandemic had not occurred I would not have had that opportunity ... It’s allowing me to spend plenty of time with my family, and that’s always good. ... My brother turns 50 this year and his birthday is in the fall, and normally I don’t get to go to his party because it’s football time and I have a game.”
What’s the story behind your customized protective mask, which says ‘Coach Turner’ on it?
“I had a kid, a freshman kid, show up to practice late, showed up about five minutes late or so. And so I give him the appropriate amount of coach talk. I give him the appropriate, ‘Hey, why are you late? Our time is valuable, too. If you’re on time, you’re late.’ I give him the whole business, and I walk away from him after that conversation. I’m not two steps away and he says, ‘Hey, Coach.’ And I turn around and he’s got a little bag in his hand, and he says, ‘I made something for you.’ And he hands me this mask, and it’s an awesome mask. Thank you. But the first thing I thought was, ‘Why didn’t you lead with that? If you would’ve just given me the mask then I would’ve let the lateness go and it would’ve never turned into this.’ But no, now I look like a jerk for screaming at the kid who made me a mask.”