Your team was supposed to face Deer Creek-Mackinaw this Friday in a Week 7 game. Do you feel teams across the state could be playing right now?
“That’s a tough question because everybody’s concerned about safety and that’s at the forefront of people’s minds. But I think it’s difficult not to look around at some of these other states and these other schools that are doing it. An hour and a half from here over in Indiana, schools are playing. ... And they’re able to play football and haven’t had a shutdown of any sort. They’re still able to compete and do that on a weekly basis. So it’s definitely a challenge to kind of cope with.”
How has the Fisher community been affected by not having football this fall?
“I think that’s probably where the impact’s been felt the most is just in our community members. Our football field, it’s kind of an interesting setup — we have the neighborhood around us, and it’s very unique in that instance. And so this is a gathering place for people on Friday nights. People want to come out, and they don’t just come out for the game. They come out to see one another and be around everybody, and in our school there’s so many different people who participate. It’s not just football players and coaches — it’s cheerleaders, it’s band members. Everybody kind of chips in and participates. So it’s definitely left a void here that’s just a challenge to deal with, and we miss it.”
You mentioned the uniqueness of Kellar Field, being among houses instead of right outside the high school. What’s it like playing on this field as a result?
“I just think it’s really unique. We’re surrounded by houses on all sides. People can watch from their backyard if they want to, if they have a deck that sits up high and things like that. So we love that neighborhood feel, and it kind of fits our M.O. with our football team and the fact that we’re a small school and a small community. So we love that it’s kind of nestled right in the middle of town for us.”
What’s a positive that you’ve taken away from football not being played as normally scheduled?
“I think that’s something I know my kids feel and something I’m feeling as a coach — I’m just feeling appreciative. I’m appreciative to be out at practice with music going, with my 30 guys out there. And I think just being able to be around the guys and be around one another and enjoy the game of football. Because right now we don’t have games to look forward to, so I look forward to practice and I know our kids do, too. So it’s kind of an interesting shift in the paradigm — you normally look forward to games, but we don’t have those. So we look forward to being together, and it makes you appreciate and value the relationships that you get out of football practice. And we’ve really kind of flourished in that, and I’m just so proud of our kids.”
You’ve led Fisher football to two of its four all-time postseason wins. What’s it like being part of that sort of program growth?
“It’s been really special, and it’s just special because of the kids that we have. We talk about our program — we’re an undersized school, we have undersized kids, we have inexperienced coaches. So we love kind of that underdog role and we embrace that, and we just love kind of going to work every day and bringing that effort. ... The progress that we’ve had the last three years has just been so cool, and it’s great to see the kids really buy in and that culture change. And we’re not there yet. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re on our way. We still have a ceiling and a goal that we want to crack, and we’re just still striving for that every day.”
The 2021 spring season is slated to contain seven regular-season games and two playoff games. Does that change how you approach the postseason?
“For us, it really doesn’t. At this point you just have to be appreciative that we can have a football season. And hey, maybe we’re not a team who’s been in the competition for a state title, so other teams who are going to be in the thick of things this year, and year in and year out, they may feel that way. But, for me, I’m just thankful that we’re going to hopefully get to have a season. And that’s not lost on me. But seven games and two postseason games, it’s going to feel like a football season.”