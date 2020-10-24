Do you guys believe Illinois high school football could be taking place right now?
Allen: “Initially I thought we could, but throughout the season there’s been a lot of programs that have had to shut down because of quarantine or positive cases. And there was a point in the season where we would’ve missed five or six two-way starters, so I understand the cautiousness and concern — safety for the kids first. At this point I believe it was the right decision because of where we’re at right now.”
Augspurger: “It’s tough to see when all the surrounding states have been able to play and we can’t, but there was so much unknown that was going on with it. I can’t fault, really, too many people for wanting to be cautious, just wanting to keep kids safe and everything. But it’s too bad for the kids they’re missing out, but these are strange times.”
Dustin Coit, a 2003 GCMS graduate, is coaching football games for Camanche (Iowa) High School right now, which has to make Illinois not playing even stranger.
Allen: “It’s 2 miles on the other side of the Illinois border in Iowa. That’s kind of strange that it’s OK 2 miles east of us or west of us but we’re not able to play. We still get to go see the football games, so there’s something positive out of it.”
What has the time away from coaching been like for you guys?
Augspurger: “It’s definitely been an interesting and strange year, but I’ve been able to see my nephew play in Indiana. Keeping up with the kids and taking advantage of the time that we have, getting in workouts, working with kids. We’ve been able to have contact days. It’s one of those things where we’re trying to make the best of the situation. Some kids, because of the shutdown, weren’t able to get as many workouts in, so we’re just trying to make up for some of that lost time.”
Allen: “We’ve encouraged a lot of the kids, a lot of the underclassmen, ‘Hey, you have the opportunity to get in the weight room, get stronger, get faster.’ And kids are taking advantage of that. Our weight room is packed three nights a week after school.”
Has the 2017 and 2018 state titles been enhanced by not playing this fall?
Allen: “It makes it tough. They talked about playing in the spring but not having a state championship series, and that’s tough not having that ultimate goal at the end. It’s tough, but hopefully we have the tradition of the program going in the right direction where kids are still, whether we’re playing now or not, they’re coming in and working out, preparing for whatever season the IHSA gives us next.”
During those state championship runs, the defense permitted 8.1 points per game in 2017 and 5.1 per game in 2018. What is it like running such a dominant defense?
Augspurger: “It helps when you have some really dedicated kids and very athletic kids. But it’s fun. Coach Allen is very supportive. He lets me run the defense the way I would want to run it, and I’m very grateful to that. Just knowing that the kids understand what we’re trying to do and they buy in and they have fun, and we try to increase the competitiveness in practice and also make sure that they’re enjoying everything, too. It’s been a very fun time coaching these kids.”
Although GCMS football isn’t playing, Falcons alumnus Bryce Barnes started his second Illinois football season Friday night at Wisconsin. What’s it like seeing him play at the Big Ten level?
Augspurger: “It’s really awesome. It’s a great thing for Bryce because he’s about as hard of a worker as you could ever come across. He’s very proud of his time here, and we’re very proud of what he’s accomplished. It’s just fun to see how the community continues to follow him, because there’s a very strong U of I fan base here. So it brings a lot of pride to the community. It’s been fun to watch, fun to see.”